Ftse Mib: quiet before the storm. Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Filippo Diodovich, IG strategist, to whom we asked some questions about the current market situation and the prospects in the short term.

Equity markets hit new highs after passing the Fed appointment unscathed. A race to buy until the end of the year?

A continuation of the rise until the end of the year is indeed possible, even if we believe that the Central Banks with the latest actions have lost some credibility.

Strong inflationary pressures required a change of course in monetary policy, with central banks having to prepare for an interest rate hike.

We believe that in the December meetings, if prices continue to rise further, the monetary councils of the main central banks (FED, ECB and BoE) will necessarily have to take a different direction.

In the coming weeks it is therefore possible that the rally could continue, in this quiet period preceding the storm.

The Ftse Mib continues to update the highs of the year. Where can this rise lead?

The next goal of the Ftse Mib seems to be the limit of 28 thousand points. However, we must take into account that the strong bullish acceleration has pushed the main price oscillators into an overbought situation. The RSI oscillator is well above 70 points, implying a possible correction in the short term.

However, the technical picture is largely positive. Reductions of the Ftse Mib up to 26,685 points would remain compatible with the hypothesis of a bullish segment towards the next long target at 28 thousand points.

Confirmations for these growth prospects above 27,585 points. The first signs of weakness will come, however, with the collapse of 26,685 points, prelude to a possible fall towards 26 thousand points and 25,585 points, bottom of 12 October.

Do Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo offer interesting ideas on current levels? Which of the two do you recommend to bet on after the accounts?

Despite the recent declines, we continue to prefer Intesa Sanpaolo over Unicredit.

We believe the stock has the fundamentals to aim for much higher targets than current levels.

We believe that an eventual peremptory victory by Intesa Sanpaolo above the resistance at 2.54 euros, could lay the foundations for an attack on the strategic resistances located at 2.5925 euros, peak of mid-October, and 2.63 euros, top of 18 February, the last hurdles before returning to the ambitious objectives of € 2.84.

Shy indications of weakness with drops below € 2.40.

For Unicredit, a first positive sign will be above € 11.80 for long objectives at € 12.16.

The euro-dollar went into sell-off after the Fed initiated tapering. What scenarios now?

We maintain our bearish outlook as the Fed will have to prepare for an interest rate hike before the ECB.

From a technical point of view, the decline in the euro-dollar exchange rate stopped several times at the support in the 1.1525 area.

Any failure of this technical level would create the conditions for an extension of the descent in the direction of at least 1.1470. Contrary signals only above 1.1690.