Ftse Mib ready to go back? Unicredit, Intesa and Telecom buy?

Below is an interview conducted with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is turning back after approaching 28,000. Is the upside over or is this just a pause?

I believe a correction was needed, many traders after such a strong climb were waiting for the right opportunity to sell and reposition themselves higher at better prices.

The opportunity came from fears caused by new lockdowns in Europe that could undermine the recovery of the economy.

Technically, for the Ftse Mib the 27,000 points are an excellent level of support, they have already made themselves felt intraday and it is reasonable to expect a restart from here.

We will see on Monday if the purchases will return or if the collapse of the 27,000 points will change the scenario, moving away from the idea of ​​a second pre-Christmas rally.

How do you assess the current organization of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

My opinion on the two bank stocks, in jargon is “neutral”, I would avoid positioning myself on both now.

This is because Intesa Sanpaolo, for example, fell below two different levels of support in just one session: € 2.45 and € 2.40, so in my opinion it must win an attitude of prudence.

Similar speech for Unicredit which fell below the support of 11 euros. Now, either there will be a quick recovery of the level on Monday, or I fear it will go down to 10 euros.

Are Generali and Unipol two interesting stories? Would you rate a purchase at current levels?

Yes, I agree that Generali and Unipol are two very interesting titles. Both were not exempt from a severe drop compared to the highs reached at the beginning of the week, but unlike Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, the upward trend, although weakened, is still intact.

In the case of Generali, only the drop of 18 euros would ruin the good things done in recent months.

In the case of Unipol, however, the support to be monitored is € 4.75.

Telecom Italia has slowed down after the recent rebounds, while STM remains close to the highs of the year. What is your view on both?

Telecom is a title on which I have expressed myself several times and which does not convince me in the medium-long term.

In the short term, the crucial resistance remains the one already highlighted in recent weeks at € 0.35, which was again tested today.

Only a violation of it at the daily close could reverse the trend attracting buyers towards € 0.42, while entering anticipating resistance for those who are out of the title, can now lead to false signals.

STM, on the other hand, remained solid even today, but a correction towards € 44 is desirable to dispose of the overbought, providing new buy opportunities.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Among the securities that I have in the watchlist to re-enter (I had liquidated them in recent days also for customers) I would like to point out some already indicated last week: Ferrari, Finecobank, Azimut, Banca Generali and I add CNH Industrial, Diasorin, Recordati and Interpump.