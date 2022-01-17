Ftse Mib ready to react? Buy Unicredit or Intesa now?

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

The Ftse Mib lived a week at two speeds, turning back after a recovery attempt. What are the expectations for the next few days?

In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib fluctuates just below the maximums, waiting for a new direction, offering a picture of short-term uncertainty, between new extensions and possible corrections.

For the next few days, below 27,420 points we will be able to witness a descent of the Ftse Mib towards the first daily support of the 24-period average at 27-255 points.

An extension in the area 27,115-27,035 and approximately 26,810 points is possible, ahead of the supports of the average at 100 daily periods and the average at 24 periods per week in the area of ​​26.660-26.550, whose stability should favor a prompt recovery of the prices.

Conversely, above 27.650-27.740 points, there will be a further attempt by the Ftse Mib towards the highs of the year, with intermediate resistance to be overcome in the area of ​​27.900-27.970 points, before the return above 28 thousand points and with a possible bullish break. of the top at 28,213 points which could favor a new positive leg, first towards 28,500 points and then around 29 thousand-29,400 points.

Intesa Sanpaolo showed strength last Friday, while Unicredit lost ground. What can you tell us about these two titles?

After a relative high, Intesa Sanpaolo recently underwent a profound correction, with a false break from a previous low and a very strong, almost vertical recovery just below the previous top.

In concrete terms, after a very interesting percentage rise, the stock has formed a top just below 2.60 euros, with a reversal candle called reversal Island, preceded by a gap up and followed by a gap down, correcting with a false break of € 2.10 and the current strong bullish reversal towards around 2.57.

A new bullish impulse will be confirmed by Intesa Sanpaolo only above 2.575 euros, with supports at 2.452-2.392 euros and next resistances at 2.755 and 2.893 euros.

Unicredit was characterized by increasing relative minimums and maximums, a symptom of a decidedly positive trend, with a recent double daily maximum and a phase of slight correction, awaiting new direction, in one direction or another.

In fact, in recent months the stock has given life to a good recovery, with a nice rise born from the holding of 8 euros, including new tops and corrections, up to the failure to keep the 14 euros quota, with current decline towards the 24-period average. daily for about 13.57 euros.

Only above 13.92 euros can we think of a further bullish push for Unicredit, with supports at 13.25 and 12.94 euros and resistances at 14.89 and 15.64 euros.

Leonardo was among the best in the Ftse Mib on Friday, while Prysmian lost ground among the industrialists. What is your view on both?

In recent months, Leonardo has had a lateral-bearish trend, with triple decreasing maximums, recent bearish acceleration and present rebound which is currently forming the fourth descending maximum.

In fact, after the stability of the 7.36-7.44 euro range, on three attempts to raise the price has taken the path of descent, with a recent relative minimum just above 5.75 euro and current attempt to recover towards the 6.88 area. -6.76 euros approximately.

Possible new bullish scenario for Leonardo above € 6.90, with supports at € 6.58 and € 6.43 and resistances at € 7.33 and € 7.66.

Prysmian is the protagonist of a continuous upward trend, even with a recent all-time high, unconfirmed and the current corrective phase has begun on this new false break, which is still underway.

In practice, the continuous rise, albeit characterized by physiological corrections immediately absorbed by further purchases, has for now ended its run on the false break of 35 euros, which has dropped to around 31.50 euros, and is currently recovering towards decreasing price levels in the area. 34-33.30 euros approx.

New increases will occur for Prysmian above 34 euros, with supports at 32.70 and 32 euros and resistance at 35.89-37.33 euros, towards unexplored land.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Monitor carefully. AMPLIFON, FERRARI, MEDIOBANCA, POSTE ITALIANE up and CNH INDUSTRIAL, ITALGAS down.