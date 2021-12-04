Ftse Mib: rebound in the air. ENI and Saipem to ride now

Passionate about cryptocurrencies? Keep up to date and join our new free WebiGram , every Tuesday at 6.15 pm. Marcello Virzì, trader and investor, will show you the most interesting crypto projects of the moment and will answer your questions live! Join for free from here to the next live.

Below is the interview with Alessandro Cocco, CEO of Unicron Associates, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and various blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is not managing to go beyond 26,000 points with conviction. What are the expectations for the next sessions?

After the collapse caused by the South African variant and after the strong gap-down on November 26th, it is not surprising that the Ftse Mib is dancing between 25,500 and 26,400 points.

There is congestion between these levels and the obstacle to be overcome on the upside is at 26,400 / 26,420 points, beyond which there will be an entry point for the Ftse Mib, to aim for closing the gap just below the 27,100 area.

Above 26,400 there will be a good chance of recovery, while a return below 26,000 points will force us to look again at the 25,600 / 25,500 points, which served as a support between August and October, while previously in June and July it had been resistance.

An eventual collapse of 25,500 points by the Ftse Mib will open the door to a wider decline towards the 25,000 area.

After the collapse that took place, given the holding of the support in the 25,600 / 25,500 area for now, there are good chances of recovery for the Ftse Mib, with an eye, however, always turned to the resistance of the supports.

At the end of the week, ENI went up against the trend, while Saipem lost its share. What can you tell us about these two titles?

ENI is already recovering and has violated the highs of November 26 at 11.828 euros, now heading towards closing the gap, with the first target at 12.296 euros.

Beyond this level, the title will be able to extend its pace up to the area of ​​12.6 euros, while descents below 11.9 euros will favor a test of 11.6 euros.

In recent interviews we had already anticipated that a violation by Saipem of the lows of 29 October, we would probably have found ourselves towards the lows of 29 July of 1.822 euros.

This threshold has been violated and it seems that Saipem wants to aim for 1.724 euros, below which there will be room towards 1.6055 euros.

On the upside, above the high of 29 November at 1.841 euros, we can hope for a recovery towards 1.8725 euros first and 1.9 / 1.95 euros thereafter.

What information can you provide us for two insurance companies such as Generali and UnipolSai?

Generali has closed the gap last week and with confirmations above 18.2 euros it will be able to aim for a rise towards 18.8 euros first and 19.2 euros thereafter, thus recovering the losses incurred in November.

On the downside, yesterday’s lows of € 18.13 are to be monitored, below which Generali will fall towards € 17.7 / 17.6, beyond which it will look at € 17.475.

UnipolSai recovered well on 1 December, reaching well above the highs recorded on 26 November at € 2.442.

The stock will still be able to rise in the short term, as long as it does not violate the 2.42 / 2.41 euros, below which there is a risk of falling towards 2.37 euros.

Above 2.47 euros UnipolSai will be able to aspire to an extension towards 2.52 euros.