Ftse Mib: rebound on the way. STM, ENI and Saipem, what to do?

Below is the interview with Alessandro Cocco, CEO of Unicron Associates, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and various blue chips.

The Ftse Mib has accused a rapid correction after having lengthened the pace beyond 28,000 points. Is it the end of the upside or is it too early to say?

The Ftse Mib in these first days of 2022 updated the top of the period, reaching 28,212 points in the intraday of January 5.

From this level the index fell below the previous highs marked just below 28,000 points, reaching a low Friday close to 27,450 points, with a subsequent rebound just above 27,600 at the end of the octave.

It will now be important to maintain the 27,450 area in order to be able to trust in a recovery of the Ftse Mib towards the top of the 28,200 area.

When this obstacle is overcome, there will be an extension towards 28,800 points.

On the downside, keep an eye on the holding of 27,450 points, below which the Ftse Mib will drop to 27,200 points first and 27,050 / 27,000 points later.

The holding of this last support will be very important, to avoid a bearish deepening that will push the index up to the area of ​​26,400.

My idea is that the Ftse Mib in the short term can recover again towards the top of the period in the 28,200 area, where long positions can be opened to aim for 28,800 points in the first place.

The uptrend has already been violated at the trendline level, but as long as the Ftse Mib remains above the 27.450 area support, it will have all it takes to recover towards the top of 28,200 points.

ENI and Saipem rose against the trend at the end of the week. What can you tell us about these two titles?

ENI is close to the highs for the period in the area of ​​12.83 / 12.84 euros, after which it will be able to aim for 13.5 euros.

For now, it is difficult for me to think of increases beyond this level, while on the downside I signal the support of 12.5 euros, the break of which will make ENI fall towards 12.17 euros first and then up to 11.5 euros, where the title drew a double low.

Saipem rebounded after hitting 1.7 euros and has a well-defined uptrend.

The stock rose quite a bit and recovered the losses incurred in November and up to mid-December.

Now Saipem has to deal with the resistance at 2 euros, a route which will have room to rise to the 2 euro area.

On the downside, the first support to be monitored is at € 1.9, lost which the stock can move back towards € 1.8 first and € 1.7 later.

Enel is back below the 7 euro level that it had overtaken in the last few days. What are the expectations in the short term?

Enel now finds a first support at € 6.8, under which attention will be turned to support at € 6.675 which from October to today was first breached on the downside and then regained.

With the holding of 6.8 euros, Enel should rebound towards the area of ​​7.2 euros first and 7.6 euros thereafter, while below 6.8 euros it will return to the minimums for the period of around 6.5 euros.

STM shone at the end of the week on the back of some positive data. Is there still room for the upside for this stock?

The movement experienced yesterday by STM is undoubtedly significant, but it has already been seen on other occasions in which the prices were then rejected downwards.

To send a more convincing signal, STM will have to go beyond the tops of December 1 at 45 euros, violated which will be able to test the tops of November 22 at 46.33 euros.

Once this maximum is exceeded, the title will be able to aim for 48.5 / 49 euros, while a downward violation of 44 euros will open the door to a decline towards 42.22 euros and 40.3 euros.