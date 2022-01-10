Ftse Mib: reversal in sight, that’s how far. Buy ENI or Saipem?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The Ftse Mib reached new highs for the period only to give way to sales. Do you expect further bullish momentum in the short term?

The future on the Ftse Mib expiring in March recorded a further extension on Thursday above 28,000 points, with an immediate closing just below and with an immediate continuation towards the 27,500 area in the final session of an anomalous week, also due to reduced trading.

The market was supported by stocks such as Stellantis, always our favorite, Telecom Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Returning to the heart of the question, only from the week that began today, with regular volumes in terms of exchanges and also on the real data of the pandemic infections, also distorted by the holidays of the last three weeks, will we be able to have the exact perception of the direction of the markets.

The Ftse Mib should divert up to an area between 26,500 and 25,500 points, following news on the pandemic, rates and presidential elections.

Other “shovels” of contagion could occur in the medium term, towards levels below 24,500 points and with a final even of 22500/22800, from the US market and from the too tight prices of technology and also in part of Big Pharma.

Given the recent oil movements, what strategies can you suggest for two oil stocks such as ENI and Saipem?

History aside Eni, with oil that has gone above 80 dollars, to then fall back by a couple of dollars at the end of the week, but with real possibilities in the short term to return to the maximum 2021 places in the 85.50 area for the Wti and $ 86.70 for Brent.

ENI reached at the end of the week, despite a weak market on Friday afternoon, the highs of the last months set at 12.83 euros, then closing at 12.75 euros.

The 13 euro barrier is difficult to overcome, but not impossible, if only oil were to test the highs of 2021.

The stock could even go just under 14 euros, between 13.50 / 13.60 and 13.80 / 13.90 euros.

For Saipem the situation is very different, since the rise in the last two weeks was almost exclusively the result of coverings, amplified also by the small exchanges of the holidays.

In a nutshell, the stock rebounded from the supports of 1.70 / 1.75 euros, already signaled as the point of arrival of the strong bearish movement which started from 2.20 / 2.25 euros.

Saipem has currently stopped at the intermediate resistance, the old support, of 1.90 / 1.95 euros.

The scenarios are now a more likely return towards € 1.80 / 1.85, than towards above € 2, but not above € 2.05 / 2.10.

Last Friday STM gave life to a good rally, while Telecom Italia went up with less vivacity. What is your view on both?

STM one step away from last year’s highs of 46 euros and definitely with exaggerated multiples, while Telecom Italia savings, our favorite of the two categories, at penny stock prices for a long time, is finally at a turning point that could also double the price.

STM could easily be sold at least at 50%, or even by buying a put on March 44/46 or by selling a call on March 46/48.

For Telecom Italia savings, the advice is to keep and increase / buy on 0.42 / 0.4250 euros.

The euro-dollar is once again attempting to move away from 1.13. Are there the conditions for further climbing?

For the euro-dollar, the advice is for the moment to operate in trading, buying in the 1.1380 / 1.1390 ​​area and selling 50% at 1.1180 / 1.1190, keeping the rest up to 1.0850 / 1.09.