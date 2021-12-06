Ftse Mib: shocked expectation in the short term. Unicredit and Intesa buy?

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

The Ftse Mib experienced a volatile octave, while remaining close to 26,000 points. What to prepare for in the next sessions?

Piazza Affari spent the last octave under the banner of short sideality, waiting for a new directional shock, in one direction or another.

For the next sessions, below 25,800 points of Ftse Mib we will be able to witness a new phase of sales, with the first objective being the daily moving average of 25,440 points.

Below this threshold there will be room for 25,330-25,275 points up to double weekly and monthly support, respectively on the 50 and 12-period averages around 24,900 points, a level that should at least favor a rebound in prices.

Conversely, in the event of increases in the Ftse Mib we will have to talk about simple rebounds, hindered by evident higher resistances, in the 26.060-26.210 points area, with an extension on the average to 12 weekly periods, just below 26.500 points and on the bearish crossing of the daily average. at 12 periods below that at 50 around 26,670 points.

Only above this level will we be able to see a further rise, towards the closing of the recent gap down around 26,800-27,040 points, with a possible extension on the 24-period daily average to 27,125 points which should reject other positive attempts.

Do Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo offer interesting insights into current values? What strategies can you suggest for both of us?

Unicredit was characterized by rising relative lows and maximums, a symptom of a decidedly positive trend, with a false breaking of a whole price share, with a recent correction phase just above an important daily support and present rebound, albeit still below as many fundamental daily resistances. .

In fact, in recent months it has provided a good recovery, with a nice rise born from the holding of 8 euros, including new tops and corrections, up to the unconfirmed attack of 12 euros, with a drop above the average at 200 daily periods to 10 , 39 euros and recovery at around 11.18 euros.

Only above 11.44 euros can we think of a further bullish push for Unicredit, with supports at 10.90 and 10.60 euros and resistances at 12.18 and 12.92 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo had embarked on a good uptrend which, following Dow’s law, consisted of rising highs and lows, with recent relative highs not confirmed and consequent in-depth correction with two important gap downs, up to the present possible short double lows.

In concrete terms, after a very interesting percentage rise, Intesa Sanpaolo has formed a top just under € 2.60, with a reversal candle called reversal Island (preceded by a gap up and followed by a gap down), correcting with a false break of € 2.10 and current attempted recovery.

A new bullish impulse will be confirmed by Intesa Sanpaolo only above € 2.182, with supports at € 2.092-2.042 and next resistances at € 2.322 and € 2.422.

What can you tell us about two industrialists like Leonardo and Prysmian? What suggestions can you give us for the two titles?

In recent months, Leonardo has had a fairly lateral trend, with a recent double declining relative maximum and present bearish acceleration.

In fact, the stock is fluctuating between approximately € 7.35 and € 6, with a double top decreasing to € 7.44-7.376 last October and a current sharp decline, even below € 6 at around € 5.76-5.98. , waiting for new directional developments.

Possible new bullish scenario for Leonardo above € 6.16, with supports at € 5.84 and € 5.688 and resistances at € 6.59 and € 6.92.

Prysmian is the protagonist of a continuous upward trend, even with a recent unconfirmed all-time high and the current corrective phase has begun on this new false break, which is currently supported by an important daily support.

In concrete terms, the continuous rise, albeit characterized by physiological corrections immediately absorbed by further purchases, has for now finished its run on the false break of 35 euros and current drop on the average at 50 daily periods around 32.45 euros, waiting for new developments.

Further increases will occur for Prysmian above 32.80 euros, with supports at 31.50 and 30.88 euros and resistances at 34.69-36.13 euros.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

We carefully monitor: DIASORIN, ENEL, RECORDATI, SAIPEM up and BANCA GENERALI, CAMPARI, ENI, FERRARI and MONCLER, down.