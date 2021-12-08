Ftse Mib still bull. ENI between Christmas buy: here are the others

New session up for the Ftse Mib which, after gaining more than two percentage points yesterday, continues to push forward today.

Ftse Mib still on the rise: losses in November recovered

In the last few minutes, the blue chip index is one step away from the 26,900 area, with an increase of 1.48%, more contained than that of the other European indices.

The Ftse Mib goes slightly beyond the closing levels of October, thus fully recovering the losses of November, archived with a decline of about four percentage points.

Fears related to the South African variant of the coronavirus weighed on the market trend towards the end of last month.

Ftse Mib: fear of variants, but the risk is manageable

Equita SIM analysts believe the new variant will keep volatility high in the markets in the coming weeks, on fears of potential new lockdowns if cases pick up quickly.

Experts think that cases will increase in the short term, but will be controlled by an acceleration in the administration of the third dose of the vaccine (booster), by the development of new versions of the vaccine (Moderna is already working on it), by the faster approval of the pills. anti-Covid that have shown promising efficacy in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

Ftse Mib: Equita SIM remains positive for several reasons

Looking at Piazza Affari, the Milanese SIM remains overweight compared to the benchmark, with an exposure of 96% against a neutral weight of 95%, substantially unchanged compared to the previous month, favoring exposure to financial, energy and industrial stocks, with strong competitive positioning.

Analysts confirm the positive view on the markets for several reasons: first of all, the recent increase in volatility signals that the markets have priced a good part of the negative news related to the virus and moreover a prompt response on the vaccine front is expected.

Equita SIM expects economic growth that will remain solid also in 2022 and strongly negative real interest rates.

Central banks have no real alternative to pushing nominal growth in order to make the debt created during the pandemic sustainable.

Against this backdrop, equities represent one of the best options against inflation risk, in our view.

Analysts also expect a fiscal policy that will remain expansionary, with the launch of the infrastructure plan in the US and the implementation of the Recovery Fund in Europe.

Italy is once again investable and its risk profile has drastically improved thanks to Prime Minister Draghi.

Ftse Mib: Interpump out of the portfolio, more space for Enel and Unicredit

During the month of November, Equita SIM eliminated Interpump from its main portfolio following the downgrade from “buy” to “hold”, and increased ENEL’s weight by 100 basis points, after presentation of the new strategic plan.

Analysts also increased Unicredit’s weight by 40 basis points, in view of the presentation of the new strategy on 9 December, financed by Mediobanca and Fineco.

The experts mainly reallocated the dividends collected during the month and part of the liquidity from the exit of Interpump to best-picks, Tenaris, Unipol, Buzzi Unicem, CNH Industrial and Tenaris.

Ftse Mib: the securities to be put in the portfolio in December

How agile other securities to be put in the portfolio in December, in addition to the aforementioned Unicredit, among the banks there are Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, while in the oil sector the choice falls on ENI and Tenaris, and in the utility sector on Enel, A2A and Terna.

Financials include Poste Italiane, Unipol, Banca Mediolanum and Finecobank. The portfolio also includes Stellantis, Pirelli, Buzzi Unicem, Recordati, Nexi and Inwit.