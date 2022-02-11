Ftse Mib: that’s where it will go down. Enel, ENI and Saipem, buy?

Below is the interview with Gerardo Murano, an independent financial advisor, to whom we asked some questions on the Ftse Mib index and on various blue chips.

The Ftse Mib has returned below 27,000 points, struggling to follow up on the recovery. What are the expectations in the short term?

The scenario for the Ftse Mib in the last three months has changed, in the sense that after reaching the maximum at 28,000 / 28,200 points, this phase of oscillation has begun which is certainly not favorable to those who want to trade.

This is because the movements are rapid, lateral and at the moment imprisoned in an oscillation range, quite defined by a triangular characteristic that sees the Ftse Mib enclosed between 26,300 / 26,400 and 27,400 points.

In the very short term the trend is bearish, so the most probable scenario for the next few days is that of a return of the index towards 26,400 / 26,300, as the first level of dynamic support.

From the daily point of view, there are some timid signs of strength, but we are in a precise non-directional phase.

To regain strength, the Ftse Mib would need to overcome the area of ​​27,400 points, consolidate above this and then start a new phase of ascent towards 28,000 / 28,200 points.

To confirm a scenario of this type, the elements at the basis of this reversal phase, which are those connected to the change in the economic scenario, to a worsening of the outlook or to an increase in inflation with consequent repercussions on monetary policies, must be eliminated.

Do not forget the geopolitical risk that in Europe is quite strong, because the possible conflict in Ukraine mainly concerns the Old Continent rather than the United States.

It is no coincidence that we see that the European indices are substantially fluctuating and the advantage of the Ftse Mib compared to the Dax and Eurostoxx has been reduced.

In summary, several stakes must be removed, which at the moment represent an important brake for those who want to start new long positions in the medium term.

Enel continues to suffer in Piazza Affari, returning to its lows since 2020. Is this decline a buying opportunity?

The decline is in place on Enel and at the moment the projection is around 6 euros which represents the famous accumulation area seen in 2020.

In the very short, there are signs of positivity because there are positive divergences between prices and oscillators in the intraday charts.

Defining Enel as a buy opportunity is already complex, remembering that the share is heavily affected by the debt element, underestimated by management but which came to the fore after Fitch’s rating reduction.

Better financial management of the company is needed, bearing in mind that Enel’s decision to increase taxation on companies operating in the energy sector could also weigh on Enel.

From a technical point of view, from an intraday perspective, exceeding € 6.5 would certainly represent an element of interest capable of bringing prices back towards € 6.7.

On the contrary, the collapse of the minimum relative to 6.29 euros would confirm the current negative trend which is substantially negative, with a projection towards the area of ​​6 euros, where Enel would be interesting to buy in the medium term.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of ENI and Saipem and what strategies can you suggest for both?

ENI is very interesting, it is back in its comfort zone above 13 euros and the Brent values, which represent a reference for the company’s financial statements, remain above 90 dollars, therefore at very high levels.

ENI is also well managed from a financial point of view and certainly the medium-term projections see it towards 14 / 14.5 euros.

In the very short term, the stock was affected by some negative elements, also connected to Saipem, so much so that in the last two weeks it has started a neutral-negative movement.

Right now it is characterized by a channel with a maximum of 13.4 euros, while the projection of the movement would be towards 12.8 / 12.7 euros on the downside.

For ENI we have to wait for a signal of strength with a consolidation above 13.5 euros and in that case the scenario would return positive even in the short term and therefore we could aim at the targets indicated above at 14 / 14.5 euros.

A diametrically opposite speech for Saipem which launched another profit warning and now a major capital increase is expected.

From a technical point of view, the title is not even commentable given the important gap-down.

It is not advisable to open long positions now until the exact amount of the capital increase is defined and then the subsequent strategies.

The projections give Saipem € 0.9 and at that stage it could be assessed, bearing in mind that at the moment the future is uncertain.

Stellantis has come back, while recently CNH Industrial has better defended itself. What is your view on these two titles?

CNH Industrial has hit a major high and there are now some profit-taking that seems to be prevalent in the short term right now.

The title is certainly well set, but I do not rule out a reversal towards € 13.8, while exceeding the relative maximum confirms that the title is able to look to the future with the right serenity.

CNH Industrial is one of the stocks to keep in the portfolio, because it confirmed what was needed in terms of profitability.

The situation was different for Stellantis, since in this case the sales were not in line with expectations.

The stock has had a wide range of fluctuation for several months between 18 and 15 euros, while from an intraday point of view we are in a downward movement.

It is necessary to verify the stability of the base in the range of 16.2 euros, but at the moment Stellantis is not one of the preferred stocks.

There will be signs of strength when the 17.2 euro mark is exceeded, with possible returns in the 18.3 euro area.