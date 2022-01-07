Ftse Mib, the accounts push STMicroelectronics

Closing of the week just below parity for the stock market today: on the Ftse Mib the rally by STMicroelectronics stands out (+ 3.65%) after the diffusion of the relative numbers preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter which, thanks to a sequential + 11.2%, beat estimates rising to 3.56 billion. The previous forecast for net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $ 3.4 billion (+ 6.3%).

“Our revenues for the year 2021 reached $ 12.76 billion, an increase of 24.9% over the year 2020, as a result of the strong performance in all end markets to which we target and the programs already underway with our customers throughout the year, ”said Jean-Marc Chery, President & CEO of STMicroelectronics.

Contrasting indications from the US labor market: in November the non-farm payrolls went up 199,000 units, less than half compared to expectations, while the unemployment rate fell more than expected 4.2 to 3.9%.

“We believe that the December FED minutes have already given an idea of ​​the upcoming decisions of Powell and the other central bankers,” commented Filippo Diodovich, Senior Market Strategist of IG Italia. «We think it is highly probable – continues the expert – a an increase in the cost of money by 25 bps already in March and another 3 increases in interest rates during the year“.

Positive in the first part, the future on Brent it is stable at 82 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar rises by 0.45% to 1.1344.

Stock Exchange Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib closes weakly

The week of the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.14% to 27,618.47 points.

Up by one percentage point, the BTP-Bund spread rose to 140 basis points.

13.00 update: two speeds for Ftse Mib and Dax

At mid-day the Dax loses 0.21%, the Cac40 does not show any changes (+ 0.01%) and the Ftse Mib advances by 0.43%.

In the banking sector, Banca Carige gains 9.39% in the wake of the note in which the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund (FITD) communicated, in relation to the rumors relating to offers for the share in the Ligurian institution, that the analysis of offers for the share in the Ligurian institute is in an “advanced phase” and will be completed in a short time, “probably on Monday”.

Future Wall Street just above par

Waiting for trading on Wall Street to begin at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones futures record + 0.05%, the S & P500 futures rise by 0.19% and the Nasdaq derivative rises 0.32%.

Update 09:25 am: Ftse Mib starts up

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 marks a -0.15%, the Dax falls by 0.22%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.02% and the Ftse Mib advances by 0.21% at 27,715.28 points.

The performance of bankers also stands out on the blue chip basket with + 1.59% of Banco BPM, + 0.74% of Intesa Sanpaolo, + 0.28% of UniCredit and + 0.39% of BPER Banca .

Decided rise for Banca Carige (+ 5.12%) after the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD) communicated, in relation to the rumors relating to offers for the stake in the Ligurian institution, that it had

“Received preliminary and non-binding offers (in addition to that of BPER also talks about Credit Agricole and the Cerberus fund, ed), subordinated, among others, to the performance of verification and due diligence activities and which contemplate the granting of exclusive rights “.

This preliminary activity, “at an advanced stage and will be completed in a short time, probably on Monday at the meeting of the Management Committee of the Fund “.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo closes flat

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, advanced 1.75%, the China A50 closed with + 0.3% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with + 1.29%.

Tokyo closed unchanged, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,478.56 points (-0.03%).

Wall Street: indices little moved

The session of the Dow Jones closed with -0.47%, the S & P500 showed -0.1% and the Nasdaq closed with -0.13%.