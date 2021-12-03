Ftse Mib: the bear will strike again. ENI and Saipem, good business?

Below is the interview with Andrea Sabatini, co-founder of Key To Markets, to whom we asked some questions on the financial markets.

The euro-dollar has started a recovery from its recent lows: is this just the beginning of a deeper recovery or is it seeing further declines in the near future?

Between the end of last week and the beginning of the current one, we have seen an increase in market volatility.

The news concerning the new variant of COVID-19 “OMICRON” contributed to creating turmoil, which worried operators, triggering new fears about possible closures or the tightening of restrictions in Europe.

In this scenario, the US dollar was the first among the assets able to take advantage of the newsflow, while among those negatively affected we cannot fail to mention the euro, oil and bitcoin, heavily penalized.

After carrying out a bearish mini-rally, which ended in the test of the support set at 1.1186, however, the EUR-USD started to rise again timidly, returning above the resistance identified at 1.1300, to then test the moving average at 20 days, creating the conditions for further stretches to 1.1400 and 1.1500.

However, we cannot forget the collapse recorded during the month of November: the recovery of the last sessions, therefore, could be attributable to a simple profit taking or represent a physiological reaction of the market to the words of the Fed governor.

The latter, in fact, alerted the markets to the possible risks associated with the new variant of Covid, especially those related to the stabilization of prices and the maintenance of current employment levels.

In his first weekly speech, however, Powell did not comment on the next monetary policy measures, deliberately leaving out the theme of tapering and the timing of its finalization.

Even yesterday’s speech (Wednesday 2 December), was resolved with a stalemate: the Fed president in fact focused on the issue of rising wages and the constant commitment of the central bank in the fight against inflation destined, according to analysts, to gradually decrease starting from the second half of 2022.

Returning to the currency market, the trend of the euro-dollar is currently confirmed to be bearish: we therefore expect a possible return on the supports identified at 1.1200 – 1.1185, with a possible extension of the movement up to 1.100 in the event of a break-out.

The Ftse Mib is back from a sharp decline that led it to move back about 2,000 points from the recent tops. What are the possible scenarios now?

The world indices have recorded a major correction overall this week: the S&P 500 has indeed retraced from the highs going from 4,724 up to 4,667 points, without testing the weekly support zone identified between 4,618 and 4,586.

However, we are still far from the psychological support of 4,300 points: the analysts’ outlook remains bullish and the index could record new highs in the medium term.

Returning to the Belpaese, the FTSE Mib also recorded an important retracement. The negative change of about 2,000 points brought trades back to 26,000 points, after repeated break-out tests above the 28,000 mark.

The future scenario promises to be similar to that identified earlier for the S&P 500: we cannot exclude further bearish movements, but the medium-term forecast is confirmed as bullish.

On the macroeconomic front, the new countermeasures activated to deal with the fifth wave of covids, such as the super green pass, seem to have accelerated the curve of vaccination.

Italy currently has one of the highest percentages of the vaccinated population in Europe, and this undoubtedly gives the markets security.

The scientific community, however, has its eyes on the new variant. We therefore have to wait for further updates to think about more complete data and to anticipate a potential reaction from the stock exchanges.

ENI and Saipem were overwhelmed by the sharp drop in oil. Better to stay away from these two titles now?

Recent developments on black gold prices have caused an inevitable backlash on the ENI stock.

Since the high of November (12.8 euro zone), the attention of investors has shifted significantly lower, dragging the value per single share to 11.5 euro.

The stock then retraced its steps, recovering half of the loss and returning to around 12 euros.

If the price of oil starts to rise again, reaching again above 70 dollars a barrel, ENI could try a new attack of the resistance placed at 13 euros, and then extend the movement in the event of a break-out, up to the target set at 14- € 14.30 per share.

However, volatility remains contained and trading volumes are currently constant, as is the interest of institutional investors, able to instill confidence even in retail traders, thanks to the moderate risk profile adopted in recent sessions.

Unlike ENI, the Saipem stock had already started a downward mini-trend, even before the recent developments on the oil market.

The prices had in fact already retraced down to 2.5 euros per share, to consolidate further down, around 2 euros per share.

The collapse of oil did nothing but give new strength to the bearish movement, moving trade to 1.775 euros and slipping the next target to 1.50 euros. A new test at € 1.35 (minimum set in September) cannot be ruled out.

Volumes on the stock are falling, institutional interest is minimized and intra-day volatility is extremely low.

Gold tried to get back above $ 1,800 but failed to do so. What are the expectations for the next sessions?

The price of gold in October recorded a bullish side incipit and then started a real rally towards $ 1,800 per ounce, ending $ 80 higher.

In November, volatility dynamics and price ranges retraced the same steps taken in the previous month, at least up to the recent macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, which again ballasted the precious metal bringing it back to $ 1,770 per ounce.

Current uncertainties have again lateralized trading and the fate of gold is now in the hands of central banks, which could affect value in either direction.

Sure, dollar strength is shifting focus from safe haven assets to the currency market, but this may not be enough to discourage gold’s recovery, driven by rising global inflation.

The price could therefore begin to rise again towards $ 1,800 and extend the movement up to $ 1,900 per ounce.

Don’t miss the chance to receive FREE exclusive content created by Key To Markets analysts directly to your email. CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE!

Key To Markets was awarded Best Forex ECN Broker and Best Forex Trade Execution at the 2021 Global Forex Awards.