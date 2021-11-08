Ftse Mib: the race will end suddenly. ENI Unicredit and Intesa buy?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

The race to the top of the Ftse Mib continues, reaching higher and higher peaks. What are the expectations for the next sessions?

The erratic nature of the markets continues, with our Ftse Mib always wearing the pink jersey, returning to absolute maximums, after the usual short break tending to unload the overbought.

The day traders are the masters who have taken over the domestic market, above all, and direct it to their liking, like a wild bison race … towards the ravine!

Suddenly the overhang will appear, but it will be very difficult to stop their foolish race.

For the moment, therefore, continue to support the markets, but only by accumulating equities, especially in the rare distribution or heavy reversal phases (see Banco BPM, Bper Banca, Intesa Sanpaolo) as well as maintaining other important stocks that have a strong weight, always recommended, such as ENI and Stellantis, as well as Credem, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Telecom Italia in the savings version.

For the latter, especially for those who rounded up their participation in the middle of the week, and lowered the average carrying price, cover with a June sale call 0.36 / 0.38.

Returning to the behavior of the Ftse Mib index and the future December, we always remain of the idea that suddenly the race will end.

At first, it will also be possible to reverse up to the supports placed at 24,500 / 24,600 and 24,800 / 24,900 points, respectively of the Ftse Mib and of the future, with a violent phase and for us terminal of this corrective movement placed between 22,500 / 22,600 and 22,800 / 22,900 points, reachable with intraday sell-offs.

Intesa Sanpaolo reacted negatively to the quarterly report, unlike what happened for Unicredit. What is your view on these two titles?

This time the parties have reversed.

It technically recovers Unicredit, with the decision not to proceed with the aggregation with Banca MPS, already in the air for a few sessions, due to the enormous distances existing between the CEO Orcel and the Italian State.

The predator breathes a little, coming out of a “heavy and indigestible cul de sac”.

Other music for Intesa Sanpaolo which, thanks to the too rosy expectations of many analysts, on the basis of the excellent results of the previous quarters, foresaw annual accounts and profits of even more than 6 billion, which then came out stable.

The sellers immediately proceeded to collect and the stock fell from just below € 2.60 to just above € 2.45, and then closed just below € 2.50.

At this moment we would like to advise you to have a positive approach with Unicredit, but up to the 13 euro area, and with optional and / or trading coverage between 12.50 and 13.50 euro.

For Intesa Sanpaolo, we will rather wait around € 2.30 / € 2.35, better after the next dividend ex-dividend, to increase the existing positions and keep the stock until June 2022.

Tenaris catalyzed the purchases after the accounts, but ENI also continues to do well. What strategies to follow for these two oil products?

With oil in prolonged congestion in the area of ​​about 80 dollars wide, where there has been and still is a great fight over said optional strike and not only, ENI is still moving, but with difficulty, towards the psychological area of ​​13 euros .

Unless the WTI settles further on 68 dollars and Brent towards 79 dollars (prices, at certain times of the last week, have also almost overlapped), ENI should continue to go further, until it reaches a narrow range. between 12.80 / 12.90 and 13.10 / 13.20 dollars.

Always hedge rather than trade, with call options selling March-June 13 / 13.50.

For Tenaris, let the title run up to the 12 / 12.50 euro area and then lighten it up to 50%.

The euro-dollar has moved back towards the recent lows for the period. What can you tell us about this cross?

The euro-dollar cross has always been confined to a double range for some time.

One wider and suitable for a comfortable and easier trading, between 1.1510 / 1.1520 and 1.1680 / 1.1690. Optional Strike 1.15 / 1.17.

A narrower one between 1.150 / 1.1560 and 1.1650 / 1.1660 just for a more speculative and professional ratio.

The sentence, however, is always for a weakening of the dollar in the medium to long term, even up to the highs of the last 13 months of 1.2350, due to the enormous and continuous increase in the US public debt, as well as inflation and the related rise in interest rates.

The dollar-yen cross should also return towards the 110 area after breaking this strong resistance, due to the strengthening of the US currency against the euro up to 1.15.