Ftse Mib: the targets of the lunge. Banco BPM and Bper, what to do?

Below is the interview with Fabrizio Brasili, financial analyst, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari. Anyone wishing to contact Fabrizio Brasili can write to the email address: f.bsuperguru@yahoo.it.

Last week basically ended with almost nothing for the Ftse Mib. What to expect before Christmas?

In fact, not only has everything returned to the way it was before, but the movement continues undaunted with the usual ups and downs on the same levels since the beginning of autumn.

All this amplified, especially in the two sessions at the end of the week just ended, by the last technical deadlines of the year, the well-known deadline of the 4 witches.

The future on the Ftse Mib expiring in March, now the most traded, also reached just above the supports of 26,200 / 26,300 points, and then partially recovered, due to short coverage also intraday, due to the usual prudence on the occasion of the weekend.

From now to Christmas, or rather at the end of the month, with very thin volumes, the Ftse Mib and the future could also reach between 25,500 / 25,600 and 25,800 / 25,900 points.

Except to bounce a little with the turn of the year, but nothing more, not giving much value to directionality in the first days of the year, which normally offers a strong signal of confidence, or not, to investors, on the continuation of the short to medium term.

This year there are too many unknowns: pandemics and variants, continuation or not of the Draghi government, elections for the new President of the Republic, political lessons anticipated or not, economic recovery or just a rebound.

In short, too many unknowns that will certainly affect the mood of investors, notoriously negative when there is extreme uncertainty!

We can only reconfirm in the best of hypotheses, a short-medium term arrival at 24.500 / 24.600 of Ftse Mib.

For the medium-long term it will also be possible to reach, in the worst case scenario, between 22,500 / 22,600 and 22,800 / 22,900 points.

Bper Banca remains under the lens after the offer for Banca Carige, but is also looking at Banco BPM with interest. What can you tell us for the two bankers?

Two different expectations for the bankers you mentioned.

For BPER Banca, after the jump from just above 1.750 to just under 1.9 euro, following the offer on the Carige package in the Interbank Fund, but conditioned by a liquidity injection of 1 billion, introduced by the latter in Carige, there was the refusal of the FITD, with the consequent return of BPER Banca from where it started.

A momentary nothing, but the game is still open.

We recommend keeping and / or accumulating Bper Banca in small quantities on Friday’s prices and increasing more sustainably between 1.68 and 1.72 euros.

For Banco BPM, on the other hand, everything is more stable between 2.55 and 2.60 euros, and without the ups and downs and high volatility of Bper Banca.

The advice is therefore only to keep the title, without increasing or lightening, at least for the moment, and until reaching the absolute double maximum of 3.090 / 3.095 euros reached in June and October.

How do you assess the current setting of two asset management themes such as Azimut and FinecoBank?

FinecoBank has been our favorite since its placement on the Stock Exchange and even after having made our subscribers lighten in the 16.50 / 17 euro area.

Now, after the strong recent reversal of last Friday towards area 15 and in particular on the supports of 15.20 / 30, start to accumulate between the new supportive area at 14.80 / 14.90 euro and the new resistance of 15.2 / € 15.3.

Azimut has a similar technical situation: absolute maximums just under € 27.50, reversal of up to € 23.50 / 23.60 and then a slight technical recovery.

The advice is to re-accumulate Azimut in an area between 23.20 / 23.30 and 23.50 / 23.6 euros.

The euro-dollar weakened again and fell below 1.13. Is there a risk of further declines?

Follow the strengthening of the dollar up to the 2021 lows set at 1.1180 / 1.190, but with the simultaneous weakening of the US markets.

As anticipated and written several times to our subscriber readers, there will then be a strong weakening of the dollar, due to the enormous US public debt, with the euro-dollar rising up to 1.2350, a movement heralding the recovery of the US stock markets. and especially those in Europe and Piazza Affari in particular.