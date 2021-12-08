Ftse Mib: the upside targets. Enel, Unicredit and Intesa buy?

Below is the interview with Sante Pellegrino, an independent trader, to whom we asked some questions on the current situation of the markets and in particular of Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib has returned to over 27,000 points: now the highs of the year are in the sights?

There is finally a solid base of support for the Ftse Mib: the support of 26,000 points is consolidated and bearing.

The rebound took place and allowed the closing of the gap opened at the end of November on the wave of panic fueled by the Omicron variant.

Everything has returned at least for the moment, but the Ftse Mib must exceed 27,300 points to declare itself completely out of the decline seen at the end of November.

Just today there is a cyclical deadline and this bodes well for the Christmas rally, given that the rise of the Ftse Mib should continue, even more so after the confirmation of the overcoming of the resistance at 27,325 points.

Beyond this level, the index will rise again towards the highs of the year, with probable sightings of new tops at 28,100 and 28,500 points.

What is your opinion on two banks like Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Intesa Sanpaolo at € 2.29 will close a gap and once this barrier is overcome it will be able to rise again and fill another gap at € 2.38.

We remain cautious because we will return strongly bullish only above the resistance of 2.45 euros.

On Unicredit the view is strongly positive because very important swing levels have been recovered very well.

We are one step away from a swing that could make the stock very bullish and I am referring to the resistance at 11.8 euros.

Above this level, Unicredit will aim for new highs for the period and it is not excluded that it may go up to the area of ​​12.9 / 13 euros.

To ensure that this happens and that the historic gap of 2020 is closed, it will be necessary to overcome the hurdle of 12.32 euros.

STM yesterday experienced a euphoric session that brought him to the top of the Ftse Mib. What is your view on this title?

STM yesterday also exceeded the resistance of 44.3 euros and confirmation above this threshold will see the stock aim for new period tops above 46 euros.

Enel yesterday showed less strength than the Ftse Mib. What can you tell us about this title?

Enel has started an important recovery from the last lows, but it must overcome the 6.9 euro zone to declare ourselves sufficiently bullish and meet the first resistance at 7.19 euro. Beyond this level, the view will be strongly bullish for Enel.

Are there any other titles you want to tell us about in Piazza Affari?

A look at Nexi who shone yesterday and is now struggling with the resistance of 14.5 euros.

Beyond this level, the title will focus on the obstacle of € 15.5, violated which will open up spaces towards € 16.5 first and € 17.6 later.