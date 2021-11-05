Ftse Mib: this is how far it will go. Stellantis and Ferrari buy?

Below is the interview with Pietro Origlia with questions on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib is pushing higher and higher, to new highs since the beginning of the year. What are the expectations in the short term?

On the day the Federal Reserve launched Tapering (starting this month it will begin to reduce the pace of asset purchases by $ 15 billion a month) to combat in particular inflation that remains high due to momentary factors , the upward trend continued on the main stock markets.

This is also thanks to the reassurance that came from Lagarde, which almost definitively removes a rise in interest rates for next year.

On the currency market, our single European currency remains weak as it moves below 1.16 against the dollar, still far from the first resistance placed in the 1.1680 area.

As for the Ftse Mib, which comes from 16 positive sessions in the last 24, the excellent state of form continues with the prices that yesterday renewed the highs of the last 13 years over 27,300 points.

In the short term, the graphical picture of the FTSE Mib undoubtedly improves, which with confirmations above 27 thousand points would have an upcoming bullish target of 27,500-27,600 points and to follow towards 28 thousand points.

On the downside, signs of weakness would come only with descents below the former highs of August located in the area of ​​26,650 points.

After the quarterly accounts, would you recommend betting more on Unicredit or Intesa Sanpaolo?

The data coming from the banking sector is currently beating expectations.

Specifically, the stability of the 11 euro is fundamental for UNICREDIT which in the event of a break of the 11.60-11.65 euro would send a long signal, with the strong resistance placed on the 12 euro threshold as the first targets.

As far as INTESA SANPAOLO is concerned, the holding of € 2.40-2.41 pushed the prices above € 2.48, beyond which we should have extensions towards the highs for the period located close to € 2.60.

Ferrari on new historical records after the accounts, while Stellantis’ reaction to the quarterly report was very calm. What can you tell us about these two titles?

The excellent accounts presented by the “horse” have had a positive impact on the prices which have pushed to the new highs ever.

Operationally, I would avoid chasing prices, rather I would take advantage of any corrective steps to get into position.

Specifically, the interesting levels for Ferrari are set at 190-200 euros.

On the contrary, STELLANTIS struggles a bit, and only with the break of 17.70 euros could put pressure on the highs for the period which are at 18.70 euros.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Among the interesting stocks for the next sessions we find MONCLER with confirmations over € 62.50, LEONARDO that with the recovery of € 6.55 would have a first target of € 6.80, and finally AQUAFIL. that after exceeding 8 euros, would have a first target on the 9 euros threshold.

Happy trading

