Ftse Mib: titles suspended from today. Focus on capital increases

The titles and themes that could help animate today’s session on international financial markets.
Oil: negative closing last Friday for black gold prices which stopped at 72.8 dollars, down by 1.34%.
Wall Street: positive closing also last Thursday for the American stock market, where the Dow Jones and the S & P500 rose by 0.55% and 0.62%, while the Nasdaq Composite stopped at 15,653.37 points, up by the 0.85%.
Macro and corporate data in the United States
Macro Data and US Events: No major macro updates are planned for the United States today.
Macro updates and events in Europe
Macro Data and Events in Europe: even in the Old Continent, no noteworthy macro data is on the agenda.
The London Stock Exchange will be closed today for public holidays.
The titles and topics to follow at Piazza Affari
Suspended securities: today Reno de Medici and Euro Cosmetic will be suspended from trading.
CSP International: today the capital increase of CSP International kicks off and will be carried out through the offer of 18,145,872 new ordinary shares in the ratio of 9 new shares for every 16 shares, at the subscription price of € 0.38 per share .
The transaction will close on 21 January 2022, while the rights relating to the capital increase will be listed until 17 January.
