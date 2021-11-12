Ftse Mib to reversal? Stellantis, Enel and Unicredit buy?

Below is the interview with Pietro Paciello, CEO and Chief Analyst of Pro Markets Sagl, Asset Management Company, to whom we asked some questions on the situation in Piazza Affari and on the strategies to follow for various stocks.

The Ftse Mib has retraced a bit after hitting new tops of the year. Will we see further highs or will it reverse in the short term?

If there were to be a correction it would be absolutely physiological, because I honestly don’t see any signs of imminent weakening of the equity indices.

I still think that the Ftse Mib has a bullish target higher than the current levels, more or less in the 22,300 points area and, except for very violent decelerations of the American lists, this is the area where I would start to hypothesize a slowdown and not before.

The Ftse Mib remains well oriented to the upside and like all indices it suffers from a short-term overbought, so a correction would be almost physiological if not healthy.

I would see this correction starting when the Ftse Mib were to break down yesterday’s low, therefore below 27,400 / 27,350 points.

Below this threshold I would expect a fairly fast deceleration towards the 26,700 point area, but they would all be starters to buy.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are very important in influencing the trend of the price list and their current erraticity seems to me to be one of the signals that more than others confirm that the market is a bit tired in the very short term.

Looking at the Intesa Sanpaolo chart, a large dynamic support in the 2.38 euro zone can be identified very well.

We are very far from this level, but we are also in a very prolonged lateralization zone.

I believe that the market does not have the advantage of buying at these prices, which is why I am always of the opinion that, even in the presence of a bullish imprimatur, a correction would attract many more operators.

In the 2.38 euro area you can try a buy, while at the moment I do not think there are the components to position yourself higher on Intesa Sanpaolo.

The story of Unicredit is similar, with the difference that it appears a little more toned in the short term, on the other hand it has been the subject of very significant rumors in recent times.

I would like to point out two dynamic supports, one of which is short-term in the 11.25 euro zone for a speculative purchase with a tight stop, and another in the 10.5 euro zone.

It is true that Unicredit is not correcting, so if it continues its ascent it will be able to go up to the 12.5 euro area.

Enel has recovered from recent lows, but seems unable to go further for now. What is your view on this title?

Enel is the heaviest title on the Ftse Mib and therefore it goes a bit to draw the fortunes.

The stabilization of the stock is in perfect alignment with the idea I have of markets that are well projected to the upside, but which need a correction in the short term.

The stock broke sharply in the 7.25 euro area and this for me is a bearish signal or in any case of deceleration.

I would see Enel positive only in the event of a boost above 7.5 euros, but until then I think it can correct, with a first attempt at a long engagement in the area of ​​7 euros per share.

When the long salary in the 7 euro area should work, I signal a first goal at 7.45 euro first and 8.1 euro later.

Stellantis is trying to stretch towards 18 euros, while Ferrari is back from new all-time highs. What to do with these two titles now?

I don’t mind Stellantis because yesterday in the weak phase of the Ftse Mib, it tested the 17.5 euro area with precision and immediately started a nice bullish candle.

In the short term, the buy could have already been placed yesterday with interesting bullish projections in the 20 euro area, trusting in the stability of the short-term support at 17.5 euro, with a stop at 17.25 euro.

Ferrari seems to me to be the absolute protagonist of Piazza Affari in recent times, with an evident bullish acceleration.

The bullish trigger point is very far away, given that the buy was placed at the break of the 195 euro area.

Currently the stock has gone up to 230 euros and I point out a first support at 218 euros and a more substantial one at 212 euros.

I would not buy Ferrari now, but I would evaluate a bullish reasoning when reaching the second support at 212 euros.