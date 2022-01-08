Ftse Mib to the test of fire. Enel, ENI and Saipem buy now?

The Ftse Mib outperformed both the Dax and the US price lists: the next eighth will be decisive for understanding future developments. Enrico Malverti’s view.

Below is an interview conducted with Enrico Malverti, Quant Analyst Ematrend SRL, with questions on the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib has returned to lose ground after having narrowly passed the area of ​​28,000. What are the possible scenarios now?

The Ftse Mib outperformed both the German Dax and especially the American markets.

Having reached the threshold of 28,000 points, the short-term overbought made itself felt and profit taking took place.

Next week will be indicative of the mood of strong hands: volumes will return to the usual ones and the intentions of operators will be better understood who are currently worried about the rise in American rates which is affecting especially technology stocks.

What can you tell us about the recent performance of ENI and Saipem and what strategies can you suggest for both?

ENI is well set up and has managed to return to the highs of November, with an excellent closing of the week that bodes well for an upcoming surpass of 13 euros.

I believe ENI is one of the titles to focus on also in the medium term for this 2022.

Saipem’s technical picture is more complicated, which in the wake of the bullish trend in oil should be able to reach 2 euros, an important test of fire because it is a level of resistance that will not be easy to overcome.

How do you assess the current setup of Azimut and FinecoBank and what information can you provide us for these two securities?

Azimut is a stock that has a good technical approach and from which I expect a target of 26 euros in the next few sessions, unless the stock markets begin a downtrend phase. The first support to be monitored is at 24 euros.

Finecobank struggles more than Azimut and is still inserted in a channel of maximum descendants that needs to exceed € 16.33 to reverse the trend.

I would therefore remain more neutral on Finecobank than on Azimut.

From a defensive point of view, would you recommend focusing on two issues such as Enel and Snam? What are the levels to keep an eye on?

Enel scored a great rally between December and early January and is now reversing.

I fear the title could return to € 6.75, so it does not seem to me to be a perfect choice from a defensive point of view.

Snam is also reversing, but at € 5.12 it has good support from which I expect a greater recovery.

Which stocks are you following with the most interest in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

The titles to be followed with the greatest interest are: Stellantis, Ferrari, Azimut, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Unipol, ENI and Autogrill.

I would keep an eye in particular on the banking sector which is also doing very well at a European level.