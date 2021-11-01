Ftse Mib towards bullish spurt? Buy Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

The Ftse Mib reached the 27,000 area test which in the first place slowed down the bullish push. What to expect in the next sessions?

At the turn of the months of October and November, the Ftse Mib pretends to break the first target indicated for weeks, namely the 27 thousand points, and then retraces the first daily support of the 12-period average.

The index leaves the door open to both hypotheses of a “rise” on the continuation of the positive trend in progress, or of a Halloween-style “treat” with consequent correction.

In the first case, it is obviously necessary for the FTSE Mib to quickly exceed 26,950 points and the new annual maximum of 27,049 points, with the first goal of 27,500 points and a possible further bullish leg towards the 27,870-28,100 points area, on resistance levels. weekly static.

Conversely, pay attention to the loss of the aforementioned daily support at 26,615 points, which will lead to a deepening, at least in the short term, of the decline.

In this case, for the Ftse Mib we can indicate as a goal the subsequent daily and weekly levels between 26.205-26.135 points and above all around 25.750-25.725 points which, in case of holding, should favor a prompt resumption of the courses.

How do you assess the current organization of Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Unicredit is characterized by rising relative lows and maximums, a symptom of a decidedly positive trend, with a recent false breaking of a full price share, with a present phase of uncertainty, between correction and attempted rebound stopped by important daily resistances.

In fact, in recent months the stock has given life to a good recovery, with a nice rise born from the holding of 8 euros, including new tops and corrections, up to the unconfirmed attack of 12 euros, with current fluctuations between just over 11 euro and the daily averages at 12 and 24 periods around 11.50-11.6 euro.

Only above 11.66 euros can we think of a further bullish push for Unicredit, with supports at 11.11 and 10.81 euros and resistances at 12.40 and 13.14 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo has embarked on a good uptrend which, following Dow’s law, consists of rising highs and lows, with a recent relative unconfirmed maximum and consequent correction on an important daily support, with this timid attempt to rebound.

Specifically, after a strong increase in percentage terms, very interesting, Intesa Sanpaolo has formed a top just under 2.60 euros, correcting on the average to 50 daily at around 2.43-2.42 euros, with a current small recovery at 2.475 euros.

A new bullish impulse will be confirmed for Intesa Sanpaolo above € 2.48, with supports at € 2.39-2.34 and next resistances at € 2.62 and € 2.72.

STM is close to the highs of the year, while Telecom Italia is one step away from historical lows. What is your view on these two titles?

STM despite important and profound corrections has always managed to resume the underlying uptrend, with a very recent new relative maximum and present correction on the previous one, waiting to see if it will act correctly as a support for a new restart or will be the beginning of a further correction.

Specifically, after holding the 100-period daily average at 34.60 euros, STM has resumed the positive trend, with a new vertical upward leg on the top at 41.47 euros and current phase of uncertainty in the 40.20-41 area approximately euro, ready for new developments.

Above 41.10 euros, there will be a further rise in prices for STM, with supports at 39.14 and 38.18 euros and resistances at 44-46.17 euros.

Telecom Italia at the end of an upward trend, on an evident quadruple maximum, began the recent bearish phase, ringing a long and continuous series of decreasing minimums and maximums, with this sinking even in gap down, after negative company results.

In fact, on the series of relative maximum descendants between 0.474 and 0.4596 euro, Telecom Italia began a decline that has recently accelerated just below 0.33 euro, towards about 0.3170-0.3064 euro.

Possible timid bullish impulse above € 0.3180, with supports at € 0.3028 and € 0.2954 and resistances at € 0.3402-0.3572.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

We carefully monitor: A2A, BANCA MEDIOLANUM, ENEL, ITALGAS, MEBIOBANCA up and CNH INDUSTRIAL, ENI, FINECOBANK and UNIPOL down.