Ftse Mib towards more volatility. The buy title of the week

Today’s session is lived in a mirror image to that of the eve of the European stock exchanges which are recovering after the sales accused at the beginning of the week.

EU stocks up after yesterday’s decline

To run more than the others is the Cac40 with an increase of 1.5%, followed by the Dax which appreciates by 1.3%, while the Ftse100 is more cautious with an advantage of 0.71%.

Ftse Mib comeback

Piazza Affari is also positive, where the Ftse Mib is one step away from the 27,650 area with an increase of 1.01%.

Like the other lists, the blue chip index fully compensates for yesterday’s losses and together with the Ftse100 it lags a little further than the others today, having shown greater relative strength in the previous session.

Ftse Mib: the key issue is the rise in US rates

As mentioned before, European markets, including Piazza Affari, are reacting today after yesterday’s negative trend that also hit Wall Street.

Equita SIM analysts explain that the main theme remains the rise in interest rates in the United States, with the 10-year US Treasury yield returning to close to pre-pandemic levels of 1.77%.

Ftse Mib: the expectations of Equita SIM

The experts of the Milanese SIM make it known that their view on the markets remains constructive, with a preference for those sectors that benefit from the improvement of the interest rate curve and / or protected from inflation.

The interest rate adjustment phase could lead to moments of greater volatility for the markets in the coming weeks.

Iveco Group: a stock to buy on fundamentals

Analysts based on fundamental analysis recommend buying Iveco.

The Iveco Group spin-off has been effective since 3 January and experts explain that, being listed only in Milan, a flowback from forced US sellers or others interested only in CNH Industrial is inevitable.

The Milanese SIM believes that the medium-term objectives are achievable, which envisage a turnover of 15 billion in 2024 and 17 billion in 2026, against an adjusted net profit of 0.6 / 0.8 billion in 2026.

The adjusted ROS is seen at 4% -5% in 2024 and 5% -6% nl 2026, with a net cash of 1.2-1.4 billion and a free cash flow of 0.3 billion in 2024.

No short-term guidance was provided, despite the “35-week backlog across the portfolio”, probably as a precaution due to the shortage of components, cost inflation and the new wave of COVID.

Iveco Group: the key drivers according to analysts

As for the main drivers, analysts report the mix improvement, primarily deriving from the new heavy-truck S-Way which replaces the loss-making Stralis.

Product innovation, partnerships, financial services expansion and cost control should also be highlighted.

The initial net cash, equal to 1 billion euros for 2021, allows for an investment grade recommendation, to finance capex / seasonal fluctuations in net working capital.

Compared to its competitors, the Iveco Group is much smaller, less geographically diversified, less exposed to heavy trucks with higher margins and less profitable.

While on the one hand this imposes lower multiples than its competitors, on the other, analysts believe that it pushes Iveco towards potential M&A transactions, also supported by past and recent rumors that go in this direction.

Iveco Group: for Equita SIM it deserves a buy. Target at 18 euros

Experts also interpret the recent reduction in the stake in the Chinese joint venture with SAIC as a move to have hands free for new deals in Asia.

As a result of the flowback, which could last other days, multiples remain very cheap: in detail, the implicit enterprise-value ones are at a discount compared to Daimler / Volvo, but the adjusted price-earnings ratio is at a premium, justified by the speculative appeal.

The bullish view on Iveco has been confirmed which deserves a “buy” recommendation for Equita SIM, with a target price of 18 euros.