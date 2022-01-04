Ftse Mib towards new bullish leg? Better ENI or Saipem?

Below is the interview on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari, with questions addressed to Roberto Scudeletti, independent trader and owner of the website www.prtrading.it.

The Ftse Mib also closed the last week of 2021 with a positive balance. What are the possible scenarios for the first sessions of the new year?

After the November corrections, Piazza Affari concluded 2021 with a positive December and the Ftse Mib for now has been rejected by the static resistance of 27,500 points.

For the new year, only above this level will we be able to see a new attack of the previous relative highs, between 27,867 and 27,968 points.

With the breaking of this price range we will have a new bullish leg, with first weekly and monthly targets in the zone 28,300-28,500 and 29,000-29,400 approximately.

Conversely, below the closing of the last gap up at 27,230 points, for the Ftse Mib there will be a corrective phase towards the daily supports between 27 thousand and area 26.735-26.495 and the average at 24 periods per week at 26.350 points.

Below this level, a possible negative extension towards 26,035 points and above all the average at 200 daily periods at 25,760 points, the holding up of which should favor a prompt recovery of prices.

ENI and Saipem went hand in hand in the last session of 2021. What are the expectations in the short term and which strategies to follow?

ENI made a lateral movement, with a correction followed by a first relative maximum, yet another descent and the recent bullish surge, with this small correction, on the failure to exceed the period highs.

In fact, after a roller coaster between 10.70 and 9.35 euros approximately, ENI broke the delay, with a first ascent just under 11.20 euros, a descent to 10.33 euros, shot just above 12.80 euros and current corrective phase between 11.45-12.47 euros approximately.

Above 12.48 euros, for those who do not want to stay at the window, it is possible for Eni to continue the bullish scenario, with supports at 11.91-11.61 and resistances at 13.33-14 euros.

Saipem appears to be in a bearish trend, developed in the short term after a recent relative high, with the present situation of double low, on which an attempt to rebound in prices is emerging.

In practice, above € 2 Saipem reached a top just above € 2.27, with a subsequent sharp decline, the first minimum at € 1.724 and after the false break of € 1.70, the current recovery towards 1.87-1.85 about euros.

A further rise will be expressed by Saipem upon exceeding € 1.893, with supports at € 1.803 and € 1.753 and resistances at € 2.103 and € 2.233.

How do you assess the current setting of two asset management themes such as Azimut and FinecoBank?

Azimut was the protagonist of a textbook upward trend of technical analysis, with perfectly increasing highs and lows, up to the recent top and the present phase of corrective uncertainty, with an attempt to rebound in progress.

In fact, on the break above 16 euros, Azimut has embarked on a decisive rise which, between corrections and recoveries, has reached an absolute maximum of 27.22 euros, with a correction just above 23 euros and current recovery towards around 24.6 euros. .

A new bullish impulse will take place before Azimut above 24.94 euros, with supports at 23.94 and 23.54 euros and resistances at 26.34-27.54 euros.

FinecoBank, after a decisive upward path, characterized by increasing lows and maximums up to the most recent, makes the false break of a whole price level, with relative corrective phase and current timid rebound attempt.

Specifically, after a positive trend, albeit fragmented by important corrections, moreover on rising lows and holding on to important supports, upon exceeding the unconfirmed € 17, a decline begins around € 14.65, to then make the present rise even hindered by the 24-period average daily at € 15.52-15.42.

Beyond € 15.60 we will be able to have a renewed rise for FinecoBank, with supports at € 15 and € 14.50 and resistances at € 16.50-17.

What titles are you following most closely at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Carefully monitor: BUZZI UNICEM, ENEL, NEXI, TENARIS up and A2A, DIASORIN, LEONARDO and PRYSMIAN down.