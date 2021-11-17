Ftse Mib, two speeds for Ferrari and Nexi

The Milan Stock Exchange closed the session just above par: the specular performance of Ferrari stands out on the Ftse Mib (+ 3.24%), driven by the confirmation of the judgment “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley with an increase in the target price from 265 to 350 dollars, and Nexi (-4.6%).

The latter has instead paid a pledge, like the rest of the sector in Europe, at the decision of Amazon to no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, the focus is always on the trend in consumer prices, which they could push the Fed to speed up the stimulus reduction process.

Inflation in the spotlight also in UK, where the October figure stood at 4.2% per annum (from the previous 3.1%), and in Euroland, where the October CPI (Consumer Price Index) was confirmed at 4.1% of the preliminary estimate.

After yesterday’s plus sign, the Brent futures fall by 1.2% to $ 81.4 a barrel while the Eurodollar is stable at 1.13095 (-0.09%) on the currency.

Milan Stock Exchange Today, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib closed positively

The session of the Ftse Mib ended at 27,856.9 points, + 0.19% compared to the previous figure.

In the banking sector, + 0.52% of UniCredit after Jefferies analysts reiterated the “buy” with price target that rises from 13.4 to 14.65 euros.

A plus sign also for the spread with German bonds, up to 121 basis points.

Update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, good UniCredit

Shortly before 1pm, the Dax rose by 0.15%, the Cac40 recorded a + 0.06% and our Ftse Mib advanced by 0.19%.

The best performances of the main basket in the middle of the session are the preserve of Prysmian (+ 1.88%) and Campari (+ 1.33%).

UniCredit also did well, up by 0.85%, while Intesa Sanpaolo was not very moving (+ 0.06%).

Two speeds for utilities: on the one hand we find Hera (-1.27%) and A2A (-0.99%), on the other Enel (+ 0.27%) and Terna (+ 0.54%).

Future Wall Street: weak opening expected

Pending the start of trading, scheduled for 15:30, the derivative on the Dow Jones records -0.11%, the one on the S & P500 marks -0.06% and the future on the Nasdaq + 0.07%.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, Telecom Italia looks at everyone from above

The Ftse100 starts with a -0.23%, the Dax marks a + 0.18%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.07% and our Ftse Mib shares 27,884.06 points (+ 0.28%).

Also today the palm of top performer in the basket of blue chips goes to Telecom Italia shares (+ 1.36%). Not far away Prysmian (+ 0.97%) and Campari (+ 0.91%).

Purchases also on Assicurazioni Generali (+ 0.75%), driven by the continuation of shopping by Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who came to hold almost 7%.

The spread with German bonds remained stable at 119 basis points. Yesterday, the Treasury announced that it has entrusted BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC with the mandate, as Lead Manager, to a syndicated reopening of the 30-year US dollar-denominated bond.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo, weakness returns

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, was in the red by half a percentage point, the China A50 was -0.26% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with a -0.68%.

Less than 0.4% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,688.33 points.

Wall Street: all indices positive

The Dow Jones session ended up + 0.15%, the Nasdaq scored + 0.76% and the S & P500 finished + 0.39%.