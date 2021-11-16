Ftse Mib up by half a percentage point

The stock market today started the week above par: the performance of the shares of public utility companies stand out on the FTSE (+ 3.06% by Telecom Italia, + 1.83% for Terna and + 1.36% by Hera) and those of managed savings (+ 1.32% of Azimut and + 0.9% of Banca Mediolanum).

On the day of the virtual meeting between the US president, Joe Biden, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Christine Lagarde has returned to reiterate that the ECB will not raise rates in 2022.

In the second consecutive session, the Brent futures are negative by 1.1% at 81.28 dollars a barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar falls to 1.14219 (-0.15%).

Borsa Today, update at 17:45: Ftse Mib, Moncler in evidence

The session of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,868.13 points, + 0.49% compared to the previous figure.

Equality for Saipem (-0.08%) and Leonardo (-0.03%): the former announced new contracts for $ 600 million, the latter announced that it had reached an agreement with Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries.

Among the best performances we also find Moncler (+ 1.3%), included for the third consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices obtaining, in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2021, the highest score (89/100) in the “Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector.

The spread between the BTPs and the German bonds slightly moved at 121 basis points.

Update at 1pm: Ftse Mib, Terna’s best performance

Just before 1pm the Dax marks a + 0.11%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.38% and the Ftse Mib a + 0.21%.

Saipem and Leonardo both earn 0.4%: the former is driven by new contracts for $ 600 million, the latter by an agreement with Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries.

Contraction of one percentage point for the spread between BTPs and German bonds, down to 119 basis points.

Future Wall Street: positive opening expected

The derivative on the Dow Jones registers a + 0.26%, the one on the S & P500 is up by 0.28% and the future on the Nasdaq gains a quarter of a percentage point.

Update 9:25 am: Ftse Mib, Saipem and Leonardo in evidence

The Ftse100 starts with + 0.04%, the Dax is flat, the Cac40 registers a + 0.16% and our Ftse Mib shares 27,748.14 points (+ 0.06%).

Positive start for Saipem (+ 1.04%), which announced the award of new contracts for $ 600 million, and Leonardo (+ 0.61%), which signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries for maintenance services to support the helicopter fleet.

The spread with German bonds slightly moved at 120 basis points.

Asia Stock Exchanges: Tokyo in positive

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, slightly moved (+ 0.08%), the China A50 recorded a -0.02% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with a +0.36 %.

An increase of 0.56% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 29,776.80 points.

Wall Street: all indices on the rise

The last session of the week of the Dow Jones closed with a rise of half a percentage point, the S & P500 was up 0.72% and the Nasdaq showed a rise of 1%.