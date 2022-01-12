Ftse Mib up, two speeds for Azimut and UniCredit

New session of earnings for the stock market today: on the Ftse Mib stands the -3.23% of UniCredit, penalized by rumors related to an interest in the Russian Otkritie Bank, and the + 4.22% of Azimut, which instead announced that 2021 of the group will close with a profit of between 600 and 650 million euros (previously a figure in the range of 350-500 million was estimated).

Positive day also for DiaSorin (+ 2.66%) in the wake of the forecast released by the Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, according to which, at the current rate, within two months over 50% of Europeans will be infected with the Omicron variant.

From the macro front, today the focus of operators was on the indications received fromUS inflation, which rose in December from 6.8 to 7%. The “core” index above the estimates (the one calculated net of the more volatile components) which, expected to increase from 4.9 to 5.4 per cent, recorded a + 5.5%.

Among commodities, the Brent futures rise by 1% to 84.55 dollars a barrel while the Eurodollar is up by 0.5% to 1.1424.

Borsa Today, update at 17:40: Ftse Mib rises by over half a percentage point

In Milan, the session of the Ftse Mib closed at 27,714.26 points, + 0.65% compared to the previous figure.

After that in the first auction of 2022 the 12-month Bots were placed at a yield of -0.444%, +2 cents compared to the previous auction, the BTP-Bund spread fell by 2.4% to 136 basis points.

Borsa Oggi, update at 1 pm: Ftse Eb flat mid-session

Close to the halfway point, the Dax rises by 0.34%, the Cac40 advances by half a percentage point and the Ftse Mib does not register significant changes.

Among bankers, two speeds for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 0.95%) and UniCredit (-3.16%), with the latter penalized by rumors relating to an interest in the Russian Otkritie Bank.

After the first auction in 2022, the BTP-Bund spread drops by 1.3% to 137 basis points.

This morning the Treasury placed 6.5 billion 12-month Bots with a yield of -0.444%, +2 cents compared to the previous auction. The bid-to-cover ratio between supply and demand stood at 1.4.

Plus sign for US index futures

Waiting for trading on Wall Street to start at 3:30 pm, the Dow Jones futures record + 0.13%, the S & P500 futures rise by 0.14% and the Nasdaq derivative rises 0.19%.

Borsa Oggi, update 09:25: UniCredit on the bottom of the Ftse Mib

At the start of the session, the Ftse100 marks a + 0.53%, the Dax moves up by 0.13%, the Cac40 registers a + 0.02% and the Ftse Mib trades at 27,550.36 points (+ 0.05%).

The worst performance on the main basket is recorded by UniCredit shares (-2.18%): according to rumors, the Milanese institute would be among the stakeholders in the Russian Otkritie Bank.

Positive trend for Leonardo (+ 0.91%) after the rating agency Fitch revised the long-term rating outlook to “stable” from “negative” (“BBB-“).

The BTP-Bund spread (139 basis points) is stable, awaiting the first auction of 2022. This morning the Treasury will place 6.5 billion BOTs annually.

Stock exchanges Asia: + 2% for the Nikkei index

The Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng, posted + 2.53%, the China A50 closed with + 1.07% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with + 0.66%.

Closing with a marked increase also for Tokyo, where the Nikkei stopped at 28,765.66 points (+ 1.92%).

Wall Street: Nasdaq returns to rise

The session of the Dow Jones closed with + 0.51%, the S & P500 showed a + 0.92% and the Nasdaq closed with + 1.41%.