Ftse Mib very at risk: what now? Better Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Alessandro Cocco, CEO of Unicron Associates, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and various blue chips.

The Ftse Mib dropped to a peak, hitting new lows for the period at the end of the week. What to prepare for now?

The Ftse Mib anticipated the entire bearish session that we expected for next week and also fell below the 26,000 area, of what would have been the target.

With confirmations below 26,000 points, the Ftse Mib will aim for 25,750 points before and then to 25,250 points, two other important supports that could be reached after the break in the 26,000 area.

It is also true that after a collapse like yesterday we can also expect a recovery, after the Ftse Mib went from 27,200 / 27,250 to 25,850 points.

In the event of a rebound, Friday’s highs in the area of ​​26,440 points will be a first taget and a violation of this threshold will open the door to a rise towards 27,000 / 27,100 points, with consequent closure of the open gap.

In my opinion it is not certain that the collapse of the Ftse Mib will continue, also because we have seen many other times that the indices when they accused similar collapses have recovered in the following days.

Nothing prevents further reductions in the next few days, perhaps not as violent as Friday’s.

Unicredit was the worst among bankers, closely followed by Intesa Sanpaolo. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Unicredit before Friday had already started a corrective movement from the recent highs, only to collapse yesterday.

If the stock goes to violate the 10.4 / 10.2 euro area, the scenario will become dangerous, because a change in trend could be confirmed.

In line with what has already been said for the Ftse Mib, Unicredit could also rise and go towards 11.2 / 11.4 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo is returning towards the lows of 19 July at 2.1255 euros and this is a very important support, the violation of which will open the door to a decline towards 2 euros first and 1.9 euros thereafter.

On the upside to keep an eye on yesterday’s highs of 2.21 euros, violated which there will be room for 2.28 / 2.3 euros.

Stellantis yesterday suffered a vertical collapse, while Ferrari defended himself better. What is your view on these two titles?

Stellantis has violated the low of 6 October and could now head towards the 15 euro level.

With a return above 16 euros, it will look first and foremost to yesterday’s highs in the area of ​​16.23 euros, beyond which Stellantis will be able to rise towards 16.7 euros and even beyond.

Ferrari is much better set up and has shown an excellent trend since October with a maximum of 248 euros.

As long as the stock does not return above 240 euros, I would stay still, while above the level just indicated there will be a return to all-time highs.

Watch out for Friday lows in the 230 euro area, below which Ferrari will drop again towards 220 euro.