Ftse Mib: volatility to come. The buy titles in November

The new week started down in Piazza Affari, where the Ftse Mib lost 0.31%, accusing the worst performance in Europe.

Ftse Mib under braking after three increases in a row

The index took a breather after three consecutive sessions up, even if in reality the race had already started before.

In October, the Ftse Mib recorded an increase of 4.64%, but the buying rush was also followed in these first sessions of November.

In fact, since the beginning of the month, the blue chip index has already gained 3.11% to date, setting new highs for the year.

Ftse Mib: Equita SIM sees volatility on the way

According to the analysts of Equita SIM, in the short term, the increase in inflationary pressures on the one hand, but above all the start of the tapering of the Fed, with a probable increase in the slope of the curve, could lead to moments of market volatility in the phase adjustment.

For this reason, in the recommended portfolio, the experts of the Milanese SIM have slightly reduced the invested by 90 basis points to have flexibility, should the increase in market volatility create opportunities.

Equita SIM analysts remain overweight compared to the benchmark, with an exposure of 96.6% compared to the neutral weight of 95%, favoring financial, energy and industrial stocks, with strong competitive positioning, while they are neutral on the utilities sector.

Ftse Mib: analysts maintain a positive view for various reasons

The Milanese SIM confirms the positive view on the stock markets for several reasons: first of all they expect economic growth that will remain solid also in 2022 and strongly negative real interest rates.

Central banks have no real alternative to pushing nominal growth in order to make the debt created during the pandemic sustainable.

In such a context, stocks represent one of the best options against inflation risk according to experts.

Second, some elements that have caused the economy to lose momentum are expected to gradually fade as pandemic-related constraints and supply bottlenecks ease.

To this should be added potential new political actions in China to support the economy, such as rate cuts, actions to alleviate the pressures on financing in the real estate sector, reduction of the reserve rate for banks.

Equita SIM analysts also have a positive view on equity because they expect a fiscal policy that will remain expansionary, with the launch of the infrastructure plan in the USA and the implementation of the Recovery Fund in Europe.

Finally, the optimism on Piazza Affari in particular is linked to the fact that Italy is once again investable and its risk profile has drastically improved thanks to Draghi.

Ftse Mib: here are the risk factors

Experts point out that the main risks to their view are linked to a too rapid reduction in liquidity by central banks, a marked slowdown in the Chinese economy and finally, a marked rise in high-yield spreads with an increase in insolvencies of companies and / or pressure on industrial margins due to the too rapid increase in the cost of raw materials and inflation.

Ftse Mib: the blue chips to be put in the portfolio in November

As for the securities to be held in the portfolio in November, Equita SIM analysts recommend Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and Unicredit in the banking sector, while in the broader financial sector we also find Banca Mediolanum, FinecoBank, Poste Italiane and Unipol.

Among the industrialists, Equita SIM focuses on Stellantis, Pirelli, CNH Industrial, Interpump and Buzzi Unicem, while among the utilities the CAD choice on Enel, A2A and Terna.

As for the other blue chips to be put in the portfolio in November, we find ENI, Tenaris, Recordati, Nexi and Inwit.