Ftse Mib: when to buy and sell. Enel, ENI and Saipem buy?

Below is the interview with Davide Biocchi, trader-Directa SIM, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

The Ftse Mib is catching up after yesterday falling below 26,000. What to expect in the next sessions?

What I see is that there is fundamentally underlying uncertainty in the markets and that generates a yo-yo effect.

Multiday traders suffer because almost everything happens in gaps and what can be useful in situations like the current ones is to focus on single themes and not care about the minimum volatility.

Right now there are more themes on the market: there is one that concerns growth stocks, those big five that are most in trouble on Wall Street, but who are also the most dynamically able to recover.

Then there are specific themes, for example in Piazza Affari there are banks and then there are securities that can be a bet, such as Leonardo.

Returning to the Ftse Mib, we have two trading ranges, signaling the relative minimum around 25,500 points, below which the scenario will be dangerous.

As long as the index remains above the threshold just indicated, it will be possible to buy when it falls and sell when it rises.

On the upside I point out the barrier of 27,000 points which on more than one occasion has rejected the Ftse Mib.

This market phase is volatile and uncertain to the point that when there is now an excess it is better to do the opposite, so if there is an excess of highs you can sell and vice versa.

Given the recent oil trend, do you think ENI and Saipem are two interesting topics now?

I recommend staying away from Saipem which I would certainly not buy now, also considering that there is also a broad consensus on the title short.

The situation is different for ENI that I would tend to photograph it a lot with oil, which is however uncertain.

With crude oil above $ 75 I would be more comforted to buy ENI, while with black gold below the threshold just indicated I would be less convinced to intervene on the stock.

In the 11.5 euro area a support was clearly outlined, while in the upper part there is an area between 12.5 and 12.65 euro which acts as a resistance.

Enel had a good session today: what can you tell us about this title?

Enel has performed well today and with the closing above 6.8 euros it has room to go up again to at least 7.2 euros.

It will be important that there are no closures below € 6.5, which in my opinion is a level that makes a bit of an impression for Enel.

How do you assess the current setup of Stellantis and CNH Industrial and what strategies can you suggest for both?

Looking at the graph we can say that Stellantis buys it well at 15 euros, while 16 euros is a support to be monitored now.

In the short term, in a normal context, the Stellantis chart becomes beautiful above € 17, while below € 16 the risk of a spike to € 15 is there at any time.

CNH Industrial is interesting because even with the recent market declines it has not lost the bullish trend.

The stock above 16 euros could also accelerate further upwards, while a good level of support is in the area of ​​14.8 / 14.75 euros.