Ftse Mib will correct again. ENI, Saipem and Telecom buy?

Below is the interview with Pietro Origlia with questions on the Ftse Mib index and on some of the blue chips listed on Piazza Affari.

The Ftse Mib slowed down a bit after reaching new highs of the year. What can you tell us about the current market situation?

After having set yet another record of 2021 at the beginning of the week, we are witnessing a corrective phase on the main global equity markets.

The retracement in the last few hours has found fertile ground in the inflation data, which rose in China, Germany but especially in the United States, where it jumped in October to the highs of the last 30 years.

Against this backdrop, the market starts pricing in an earlier-than-expected Fed rate hike and pushes US government bond sales, which see falling prices and rising yields, as the curve flattens out. Furthermore, on the currency market, the index dollar takes off and the Euro marks the new lows of 2021 below the 1.15 threshold.

Among commodities, Oil fell, after the data on US inventories showed an increase for the sixth time in the last 8 weeks.

From a graphical point of view, as long as the WTI prices are confirmed above 76.5 dollars, the chances of a continuation of the bullish movement towards 85 and to follow 90 dollars will always remain high.

As for the Ftse Mib, this continues to show good relative strength against the other lists.

In the short term, I believe that the corrective phase can also continue in the next few days and bring prices back towards 27,000-26,950 points, where the gap up left open on 1 November would be closed, without changing the underlying bullish view on the Ftse Eb.

Yesterday Saipem showed a little more strength than ENI. What is your view on these two titles?

As for the SAIPEM stock, the recovery of the last few days must be read in a context of technical rebound and it will only be over € 2.05 that a signal of strength would be sent.

For ENI the trend remains on the upside and any corrections towards 12 euros, from my point of view, would represent buying opportunities.

Telecom Italia yesterday recovered some more ground, while STM moved in the opposite direction. What strategies can you suggest for both of us?

My vision on TELECOM ITALIA stock does not change, which always remains negative and these important rebounds could also represent opportunities to open short positions.

Only over € 0.365 would there be the first and timid signs of positivity for Telecom Italia.

My view on the STM stock is of the opposite opinion, which after hitting the highs of recent years, could undergo a short-term corrective phase.

A drop in prices from current values ​​would represent a new buying opportunity.

Which stocks are you following most closely in this market phase? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Among the interesting securities we find SECO with confirmations over € 8.50, PIRELLI with the stability of € 4.50 and first targets on the threshold of € 5, and finally TENARIS in the event of returns towards the threshold of € 10.

