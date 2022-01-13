Ftse Mib will give surprises. Better Unicredit or Intesa?

Below is the interview with Eugenio Sartorelli, trader and ordinary shareholder of Siat, to whom we asked some questions about the Ftse Mib index and some blue chips.

For the 14th year, the book (in pdf) “Analysis, Forecasts, Strategies 2022” (authors Maggioni-Sartorelli) has been published.

Equity markets have been experiencing a surge in volatility recently. How to read this signal and what are the expectations in the short term?

Given the seasonality, we are at the beginning of the year, this is a phase in which the managers rotate portfolios and it will be even more so for this January. Indeed, high inflation must be addressed, which leads to a more prudent choice of stocks, both in terms of sector and in terms of dividends they will distribute.

Volatility is therefore likely to be above average this month for equity markets.

The Ftse Mib reached a top in the 28,200 area from which it came back. Is this just the beginning of a broader correction or a pause in the upside?

It feels more like a pause than a rise. The Ftse Mib could outperform the majority of European indices in this first phase of the year.

One of the main reasons is that there are many financial stocks in our index, which can benefit from rising inflation, as well as from the economic turnaround.

Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo took opposite paths yesterday, with the first in sharp decline and the second up. What is your view on these two titles?

Beyond yesterday’s divergence, the banking sector may outperform the market, with two stocks in the lead: Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.

In fact, rising inflation means that banks can request higher rates and Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will also give excellent dividends.

On a graphic basis, Intesa Sanpaolo has pre-covid highs of 2.62 euros within reach and then could continue towards 2.7 euros.

Unicredit has risen long after the presentation of the industrial plan and has already reached pre-covid highs. I would say that in any case the 15 euro area is within reach.

Azimut and FinecoBank shone yesterday, occupying the top two positions in the Ftse Mib basket. What can you tell us about these two titles?

Graphically, Azimut has a rather jagged uptrend and is very far from the pre-covid highs.

I would say that a further rise in the financial sector could bring it towards 18.5 euros.

FinecoBank made its last all-time highs in November at € 17.5, and could return to those highs, but it doesn’t mean it will have the strength to overcome them.

Are there some titles that you are following with more attention at Piazza Affari than others at this stage? Which ones do you recommend to look at now?

Graphically, the best-placed securities are the financial ones and we have already talked about them extensively.

A title well below pre-covid values ​​is Leonardo.

Graphically, it seems that the whole of 2021 has been an accumulation phase. We first await a return to 7 euros and then towards 8 euros, in order to have a 2022 on average in good recovery.