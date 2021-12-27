FTSEMib: Christmas congestion

A congestion in the prices of the Ftse Mib is taking place in these days of holidays but will herald new fluctuations in the near future. Let’s see which way.

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

A congestion in the prices of the Ftse Mib is taking place in these days of holidays but will herald new fluctuations in the near future. Let’s see which way. It is evident to all how the futures prices on the FTSEMib index, during these holidays, are congested between the maximum area levels (27,800 points) and the minimum area levels (approximately 25,300 points), with an intermediate value of 26,600 which is beaten for twenty weeks now (Figure 1).

Fig 1. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

And it’s just as obvious to everyone as this congestion once it’s over. It will be decisive towards the next movement, which will be strong and directional. In short, if we were to go up, it would no longer be a mirage, this time, the exit from the channel 25,000 – 12,000 and therefore the target area of ​​38,000 points (Figure 2)





Fig 2. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

but if we were to go down (therefore below 25.175 points) it would be a big problem for the bulls because we would re-enter the aforementioned channel and the arrival at area 23.500 – 23.100 would be almost a given and then not knowing where to go (still down or on?) (Figure 3).

Fig 3. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

So what is to be done? Very simple, in the absence of clear and serious signals, do not do anything until the 27,825 points (and then it will be up) or 25,175 points (then it will be down) are exceeded. Movements that, if they were to start in these days, would accompany us for good part of 2022.

