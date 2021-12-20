FTSEMib technical analysis: a Christmas without a rally?

More than a hoped-for Christmas rally (which actually has only about 55% probability of occurring), for now, a dead cat bounce on the FTSEMib has occurred.

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

Cyclically (this is the right word) some delude themselves that the markets cease to obey the laws of fluctuation that govern them and enter a phase of incessant rises.

Now, although possible, what these few are hoping for is highly anti-statistical: we do not only go up but, a little or a lot, the rise passes the baton to the descent.

However, it is easy to deceive those few who do not have the tools to understand if, after a descent, another will follow or not: a simple dead cat. What are we talking about? What is this dead cat? In stock market jargon the “dead cat bounce” it is that movement that the market always follows a first bearish movement before manifesting the second (usually bloody) bearish movement (Figure 1).

Fig 1. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart.

And it is called this because people do not realize that the cat is dead (i.e. that it is a bounce that expresses the extreme forces of a market that exhales its last) but always takes the cat alive, that is, outside the metaphor , sees a strength that is not there in the rebound and buys, being deceived.

And what is it that facilitates this collective hallucination? Partly ignorance in reading the movements, but most of all greed in pursuing a gain that is not mathematical but hoped for. We do not want to admit that we do not have the basis for determining the probabilities of the market and therefore we rely on a thousand arguments not supported by statistics and therefore misleading and misleading. Instead what was the market saying? That 26,800 was the determining level that, if broken, would have made prices turn upwards (it was not broken according to the filters that the method must have, despite the fact that prices were above this level) and that a drop below 25,175 points ( the previous low) will (eventually) put everyone at peace in decreeing the next move as bearish (Figure 2).

Fig 2. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart.

If this level were to be broken, it would be feasible to go to medium-term supports (the weekly ones of area 23,500 in Figure 3) but, above all, many would begin to instill the doubt that the lateral 25,000-12,000 that afflicts the Italian market has really been broken. to the upside but it is not instead a false breakout.

Fig 3. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart.

So goodbye hope (because up to now, unfortunately, we are talking about hope) of the 38,000 points of the Italian future.

A Merry Christmas (without rally) 2021 everyone!

The ownership of the analysis that we report here is of the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this comment – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it. The author announces that this presentation presents information that could potentially implicitly or explicitly suggest an investment strategy regarding one or more financial instruments and opinions on the current or future value or price of such instruments and is intended as a marketing communication. As such it does not represent research prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition prohibiting trading by analysts and relevant persons prior to the dissemination of the research in investment matters.



