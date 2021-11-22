FTSEMib technical analysis: a storm of fronds

If you do not have mathematical probabilities in your favor, courage fails at the first rustle of leaves. Yet the situation of the Italian market has not changed at all.

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

The bulls, in this market phase, should feel even more motivated because while last week the future was worth around 27,600 points, at the beginning of the present we are starting from 27,170.

Therefore, if their rise aimed to earn about 10,400 points now they can earn 10,830 points (Figure 1).

Fig 1. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

But will it be their real security or simple security, destined to fall with every swing that is not “foreseen”? I tell you for sure: it is safe. True security comes only in two ways: either by seeing the graph already formed, and exclaiming; “Seen? I thought so, why didn’t I go in? ” or “Curse; but why did I enter? ” or knowing a priori the mathematical probabilities that something will occur and, as far as we know, right now, the odds in favor of the climb are not known.

And, actually, a little more than he knows: taking, as we did last week, a shorter-term chart, here buyers choose to buy on resistances (Figure 2). Yes it is true that sometimes the graphs go continuously upwards, but this rarely happens so those who bet on it do so only driven by an emotional factor: he imagines a movement (possible) and suffers too much at the thought of losing it. This is the real motivation.

Fig 2. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

So what to do, rationally, get short? No, it would be wrong for now, in our opinion.

It is true that we took two shorts on two stocks, but this is because they were reported with a probability of 100% and 86% respectively. We had no preference in this regard. But the general index is different for now: it is still bullish and has not shown, at present, to have turned downwards because it is above the closest supports, by 27,065 points (Figure 3).

Fig 3. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart

So our strategy will consist – despite the possibility of going from here to the speculative bubble at 38,000 (we completely ignore it but everyone does what he wants and is not limited by our words) – do not buy until at least the supports of 26,100 or 23,300 fib points are reached (Figure 4)

Fig 3. FTSEMib Future – Weekly chart

and go short if supports break (in a certain way) shorter than 27,065 points.

