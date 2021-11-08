FTSEMib technical analysis: how to manage the current phase?

In a phase like that of the Italian market that seems so simple it is unpopular to induce prudence. So let’s just ask ourselves one question.

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

The current phase on the Italian market appears to be one of those phases in which anything you buy goes up or, if it doesn’t go up immediately, just wait, it will go up so much. It seems to be one of those phases in which you don’t have to think, on the contrary, those who think less are more advantaged. One of those phases where you are trained to believe that financial markets are easy. You can earn a lot and with little mental effort, of course. One of those phases, finally, like that from 2002 to 2007, in which the bag went up, up and up and that’s it (Figure 1).

Fig 1. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart.

And I’m not saying it’s not like that, be careful. On the other hand, if the thirteen-year lateral that occurred on the Italian market were over, we would be only at the beginning of a rise that would reach the 36,000-38,000 index area, a rise of 30-40% that could be done even in a few months (Figure 2)!

Fig 2. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart

Therefore? So take a seat! It could be the beginning of a historic rally. Why not buy? And don’t say it’s too late, as you can see we are only at the beginning, the space is there. And we certainly do not prevent you, quite the contrary. The only thing, do not expect us to buy, or that we professionally suggest someone to buy: a “could go” is not enough for me and a hope does not enchant me. I want mathematical probabilities. All professionals don’t play the stock market just to play. They only participate in the game when they know the odds of winning a priori. So, although we know that the trend is positive and therefore we do not counter-trend, we also know that we are not on the supports, which are mainly two: 26.600 and 23.100 (Figure 3) and therefore here and now you don’t buy on media.

Fig 3. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart

Attention, technical analysis is of no use (especially in speculative bubbles) which could say that the chart is rebound, which started exactly in March 2020 (Figure 4).

Fig 4. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart

Nor is it helpful to think that there are also false side breaks.

Fig 5. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart

It all comes down to the simple question: “Would you like to miss a move of about 10,000 points of FTSEMib?” A professional replies: “Gladly, if I don’t know him”. An investor would reply: “No, I would never forgive myself”. So the choice is already made. The only thing (and this is not meant to be a deterrent at all: everyone responds as they want to the above question) remember what happened after the aforementioned rise from 2002 to 2007: Monte dei Paschi di Siena it was worth the equivalent of 8,600 euros against about the euro today, Telecom Italia TIM it was worth 2.1 euros against the current 0.34 euros, UniCredit it was worth the equivalent of 170 euros against the current 11.5 euros, General it was worth 31 euros against the current 19, ENI it was worth about 27 euros against the current 12.6 euros.

And I assure you that there is more than one person who, for having answered in the second way to the same question that arose then, still holds those securities in the portfolio today. We, having answered in the first way, sold all the stocks in the portfolio during 2007 and in December 2007 we shorted at 42,000 index points. So, take a seat on the upside, there is so much space and you can go to 38,000 points but I just want to say that the right answers to the question: “Would you like to miss a movement of 10,000 points of FTSEMib” should be “Gladly, if I don’t know him ”or“ Not at all, because I know him ”.

The ownership of the analysis that we report here is of the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this comment – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it. The author announces that this presentation presents information that could potentially implicitly or explicitly suggest an investment strategy regarding one or more financial instruments and opinions on the current or future value or price of such instruments and is intended as a marketing communication. As such it does not represent research prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition prohibiting trading by analysts and relevant persons prior to the dissemination of the research in investment matters.



