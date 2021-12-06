FTSEMib technical analysis, we are in the most difficult phase

After the reversal on the FTSEMib index, some are naively thinking of getting an easy Christmas present. Will it really be like this or is the situation more complicated?

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

This is the more difficult phase for those who operate professionally on the FTSEMib index.

Yes, because while before the descent it was easy: only those who had their eyes closed could not see that the prices were high; now we have prices that can appear at “discount”.

In this context, the only reference that some “do it yourself” operators have is the recent past, in which the markets have risen; therefore, making a quick “reasoning”, they associate lower prices with an uphill market, and here they immediately think about buying to get a Christmas present. And let’s not forget that in the equation there is also the “end of year rally”, this phantom legend which, in statistical reality only works in 55% of cases but is very accredited.

Attention, we are the first to say and have written on these pages (read the article “FTSEMib: too much confidence”) That if previously it was forbidden to buy now both directions, up and down, are plausible.

But, in fact, both directions are, therefore the risk persists that some find themselves looking for an easy Christmas present only to find a 2022 of poverty.

Because? Because there are two fundamental circumstances to consider.

The first is the long-term graphic configuration, readable on a weekly and monthly chart. We must be careful because if the reading of Figure 1 turns out to be true, we would be in a rebound and, for the most part, in its final phase.

Fig 1. FtseMib Future – Weekly chart

With the consequence that, at best, we would return to the long-term side 25,000-12,000 which would not be broken on the upside. The second circumstance to consider is readable on a monthly chart. As you can easily see, we are on resistance levels while the supports are in the 23,600 area (Figure 2).

Fig 2. FtseMib Future – Monthly chart

Both of these circumstances do not mean that it is forbidden to buy here; they say that it is forbidden to buy here if you do not have a signal that raises the odds to at least 80% of doing well because the risk, as we have said, is to go back to that damned rectangle and maybe, in the end, break it down since it does not it would have broken on the upside.

So once again we do not say not to buy indeed, sit down to get yourself a nice Christmas present; there is space (remember that you can go to 38,000). However, keep in mind that even the big American banks want to celebrate Christmas and keep in mind that most of the time the invitations are made for the small saver to participate in the banquet as a dish, not as a diner. So let us know what you do before taking the risk of doing something.

The ownership of the analysis that we report here is of the author of the same, and the publisher – who hosts this comment – assumes no responsibility for its content and for the purposes for which the reader will use it. The author announces that this presentation presents information that could potentially implicitly or explicitly suggest an investment strategy regarding one or more financial instruments and opinions on the current or future value or price of such instruments and is intended as a marketing communication. As such it does not represent research prepared in accordance with legal requirements aimed at promoting the independence of investment research and is not subject to any prohibition prohibiting trading by analysts and relevant persons prior to the dissemination of the research in investment matters.



