FTSEMib without polish (but don’t be fooled)

Always, after a strong move, the market rests to load the next move. That will be strong.

By Fabio Pioli, professional trader and founder of CFI Independent Financial Advisory (www.cfionline.it).

Let’s make a brief summary of the previous episodes: the FTSEMib moved lower starting on November 16 and ending on November 26, 2021 (line 1 in Figure 1), after which it made a minor upward movement or recovery in prices (line 2 in Figure 1) and then moved to a stasis phase (rectangle n Figure 1) )

Fig 1. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart.

Stopping in the swings is very useful for making money because it means that the market is “loading” the next movement. And the next move will be strong.

So even though the prices now seem to have no polish, don’t be fooled: the preconditions for a mega movement are being created. Why do we say this? Because we must not forget that, if the 25,000 – 12,000 lateral on the FTSEMib had been broken, the reward would be the achievement of 38,000 points (Figure 2). And if before it was not the time to enter, now it could be (but in the absence of signs we do not recommend it; however everyone does what they want).

Fig 2. FTSEMib Future – Monthly chart.

Conversely, if the lateral 25.000 – 12.000 had not been broken or, more properly, it were a false break, the prices would return to stay between 25.000 points and 12.000 points, of course, with the concrete possibility of breaking this rectangle downwards, and not to the upside. Looking more in the short term, it would go below the most recent low of 25,175 points and likely go to the support of 23,500 (Figure 3)

Fig 3. FTSEMib Future – Daily chart.

How are we positioned?

We are not positioned. We closed our short positions in equities (IntesaSanaolo, ENI, A2A, Leonardo) and we wait for the new directionality, which is inevitable, to be shown to us. The stocks closest to providing signal (long signal or short signal) are A2A and ENI.

