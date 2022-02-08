FTX gives away Bitcoin during commercials

The SuperBowl it will not be just an opportunity to at least see three spots dedicated to operators in the world of cryptocurrencies. For some lucky ones it will also be an opportunity to obtain gods Bitcoin for freethanks to the initiative that was launched by FTX.

FTX which together with Binance it’s at Crypto.com will be among the protagonists of the 56th SuperBowlone of the most heavily branded crypto of the history of the largest sporting and television event in the world.

Four lucky ones will win a large sum in Bitcoin during the SuperBowl

FTX will be giving away Bitcoin during the SuperBowl: here’s how

It will be a very close fight between the three main groups in the sector crypto who will take part in the SuperBowl from next Sunday as a sponsor. FTX he has just raised, declaring that he will take advantage of the opportunity to reward some lucky ones, which he will receive Bitcoin as a gift.

This has been confirmed by Sam Bankman-Fried, who is leader of the group. Nobody knows for the moment how many Bitcoin will be given away, because this too will be the object of marketingas always in the style of FTX quite aggressive.

In a nutshell they will be given away Bitcoin following the time at which the spot will be broadcast, which is still secret. The example brought by the dedicated page at the event he speaks for example of 9.02 Bitcoin up for grabs in the event that the spot should be broadcast to the 09:02with reference to the timezone ET.

How to participate?

The winners will be four and to participate we will have to follow the account Official Twitter of the group and retweet the Tweet What will be pinnate at the top of the account. Unfortunately for us Europeans the competition is only open – for legal reasons – to residents of 50 American states with the exception of New York.

Furthermore, only adults over 18 can participate. The last detail is that to receive the prize you will have to open an acount FTX. No other requirements, at least for those living in the US. And no, eventuals will not be enough VPNbecause to get the prize you will have to register and to register you will need a Social Security Number which cannot be obtained except by US residents.

Will Binance and Crypto.com Return Fire?

This gimmick of FTX has already made this spot the most awaited of the at least three crypto-themed spots that will find citizenship within the SuperBowl. But there could be some surprises in the next few hours, given that there are still several days to go before the most anticipated event in the USA.

All ready for Sundaywaiting for some tail swings from Crypto.com And Binancenow forced to chase at least in terms of sensationalism FTX.