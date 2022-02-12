Fucecchio, a gym ready to be reborn after years of decay: here are 12 hires

FUCECCHIO. The intention to take over it was already eight years ago, then the gym ended up at the center of a bankruptcy proceeding and nothing was done about it. But Luca Annoscia – 37-year-old entrepreneur in the fitness branch – did not take heart: he bought at auction for 435,000 euros the complex of the former Palestra Blu in via Checchi in Fucecchio (with gym, swimming pool, restaurant, wellness center and outdoor courts) with the goal of reopening it as soon as possible.

The countdown has already started for at least a year with the works inside and in April the ribbon of the new gym “Sunrise Fitness Village” will be cut. With some important innovations: first of all a dozen people will be hired, including room and course instructors (three plus three), receptionists (three) and those who will take care of the cleaning (three); and then in the autumn the wellness center will be opened, anticipated in the summer by the transformation of the current two soccer fields into three padel courts and two beach volleyball courts; in the same way, the indoor pool will also be offered to users for the hottest season. Annoscia already owns three gyms, the “84 Fitness” which are based in Montecatini (where he lives), Lucca and Collodi. During the period of the lockdown he decided to buy what was left of the former Blu complex, which had come into the sights of thieves and vandals after the sudden closure.

Inside, in fact, he found a lot of missing material because it had been stolen and more destroyed by vandals; just think of what often happened in soccer fields, where many smuggled in and sometimes there was even a fight. In another case, a boy had sneaked into the pool to retrieve a ball, breathed some cleaning products and ended up at the Meyer.

More than once the auction procedure had gone empty, starting from a figure of 600,000 euros. And the more time would have passed, the less would have been the chances of recovering the area and wresting it from degradation. A fate that at a certain point seemed inevitable, if not by investing large amounts of money.

So to that expense of almost half a million Annoscia had to add additional resources for new machinery and to rearrange and improve the structure. But with the hope of having seen us for a long time: «I have wanted – he says – for a long time to invest in the Fucecchio area, because I consider it favorable. We have been working on it for a year and now we are close and we will be ready. It will be a gym suitable for everyone, with subscriptions for various needs. We could also activate agreements with the administration for school children. We believe in it very much, we are convinced – underlines the entrepreneur – that we will offer excellent services at fair prices ».

In a month’s time, the selections to find the staff will start, with Annoscia who will try to hire people from the area. On this, however, further details will be provided at a very short return of post, because in a couple of months Annoscia wants to cut the ribbon of the “Sunrise Fitness Village”. At the moment those who pass from outside see a construction site with waste material to take away but in about sixty days the situation will be very different: an area torn from decay and relaunched, with the creation of new jobs.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED