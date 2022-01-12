Fuck friends: how is sex between friends in 2022

Do you remember that movie of friends with benefits with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher, Friends, lovers and? The film that tells the story of two friends turns ten in January 2022, and the question naturally arises: the friendship is it still a must?

In addition to being “simple” friends, it seems that many in Italy also become bed friends: Ansa collected data from a survey of the JOYclub erotic community, which revealed several bed relations between friends in our country. As many as 61.9 per cent of those interviewed said they had already had a sexual relationship with a friend.

Fuck friends aren’t just in movies

The movie about the couple of friends for sex with Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, of course, he took a romantic twist from a certain point forward. The same happened in another friends with benefits with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, Bed friends.

The equation, however, is not so obvious, and often the friendship sweeps they do not become great love stories. In fact, only 5.5 percent of respondents reported one scopamicizia which then turned into a love story. Rather, the opposite is more likely to happen.

Fuck friends who go back to being just friends

29.3 percent, in fact, confirm that the friendship was born from a failed relationship. So sorry Hollywood, but for this kind of comedies of friends for sex it must be admitted that the film industry has “sold out” love situations very unlikely.

The good thing about friendship is that in most cases you remain friends even when the story is over, unlike traditional relationships. 82 percent replied that the friendship was not affected by parenthesis from scopamici, and it was maintained even after.

Unfortunately, there is also a sad ending. It comes when one of the two friends is rotten terracotta of the other, and hopes (as in the movies, in fact) that things take a different turn. Thus, 12.2 percent of friendships ended after the sexual interlude.

Friendship is a comfort zone that allows you to let yourself go more

Surprise emerged from the survey: It seems that sex between friends is something “more intimate and sincere” and in which you “let go more” than sexual intercourse that happen in a relationship.

It seems, from the data that emerged, that most of the interviewees, in bed with friends, have no performance anxiety or fear of judgment thoughts, which may arise when starting out a standard relationship.

These claims were shared by the relative majority of respondents, 44.7 percent. 31 percent, on the other hand, did not perceive any differences between sex with friends and the one with partners.

The problems of values, on the other hand, do not seem to persist: just under a quarter of the interviewees believe that sex in friendship you mix balls that should remain separate.