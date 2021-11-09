Sports

“Fuck the crafty pezzotto”, enraged subscribers with the director – Libero Quotidiano

Enrico Mentana

The indiscretion on the decision of Dazn to put a stop to double users per subscription starting from December has sparked a real revolt. The choice of the company would be part of the perspective of fighting online piracy, behind which, however, lies the ill-concealed intention to increase the number of subscriptions, slightly lowering the monthly cost.

Dazn, Formigli replies to Mentana: Incorrect, what a bad figure. Extreme consequences?

Enrico Mentana shared on Facebook the news of the hypothesis of stopping the dual user and chose to comment on it with a sentence that was the subject of great controversy: “Towards the close against the crafty pezzotto”. By doing so, he made believe that he agreed with Dazn’s decision, which is certainly unethical, given that changing the rules of the game during the championship is certainly not nice for the subscriber, who feels mocked. And in fact on the social networks the director of the La7 Tg has taken an avalanche of criticisms, perhaps underestimating the sensitivity that exists towards this topic.

The government do something. Italians screwed, the Dazn scandal arrives in Parliament: the move by FdI

“I don’t understand the connection between cunning and account sharing. Is exercising an option offered by the same broadcaster therefore equivalent to being ‘crafty’? ”, Someone rightly asks. Other than piracy, “any online streaming service offers the multipurpose, it is something allowed by the contract and they know it very well”.

Now it's official, football is attempting suicide. Chaos-Dazn, the thrust of Fabrizio Biasin

