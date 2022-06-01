Fuehring and Rodríguez nominated for MVP

This week, the Women’s LNBP announced the nominees for the MVP of the 2022 season, among which the name of the coach and two players from Panteras Aguascalientes were highlighted in the most important awards in the league.

In the list of nominees for the Mexican MVP of the season, the name of the Panteras player Ángela Rodríguez appears, who is the undisputed starter in the team and has been a key piece for the felines to maintain the top of the table in the southern zone. .

Likewise, names like Michelle Parado from Fuerza Regia, Elaine Saldaña from Plateras, Claudia Ramos from Astros, Yareni Aguilar from Libertadoras, and former Lobas Aguascalientes players: Saide Peraza from Adelitas, Paola Beltrán from Halcones and Dana Soto from Abejas, emphasizing that the latter originates from the state of good people.

Regarding the list of nominees for the foreign MVP, the name of Samantha Fuehring stands out, who is a player of Panteras Aguascalientes and one of the stars of the team for being the most applauded by the fans.

In this list, there are the names of players such as Rodjane Wade of Abejas, Khadija Brown of Plateras, Destiny Pitts of Fuerza Regia, Lindar Littles of Libertadoras, Krysten Spolar of Adelitas, Elissa Cunane of Halcones and former Lobas player, Julia Gladkova of Stars.

As for coach of the year, the name of Isabel “Moses Fernández, coach of the feline team, appears on the list of the best coach in the southern zone, along with Jonathan Villegas of Astros and Sandro Orlando of Libertadoras.

Finally, the name of the Panteras player, Karla Martínez, also appears on the list of nominees for the Social Commitment award, as does the native of Aguascalientes, Kassandra Hernández, who plays for Halcones de Xalapa.

Voting has already begun and can be done through the social networks of the Liga Sísnova LNBP Femenil.

