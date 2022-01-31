Fuel, double tax on petrol: how much it costs

Not just electricity and gas. The soaring increases in energy costs also affect the diesel fuel used for trucking. The data shows it and the scenario is somewhat worrying. In one year (i.e. since last January 2021), the price of a liter of fuel has risen from about 1.35 euros twelve months ago to the current 1.65 euros, recording an increase of +22.3 percent. And a full tank, for a heavy vehicle of over 11 tons, touches the 150 euros.

It is therefore not the usual problem of excise duties which keep the cost of fuels different: the question goes beyond the system burdens, which our country has been carrying with it since the beginning of republican Italy. The real point is the new taxes, because they are the voice on which political choices have the most chance to affect. This was underlined by the Studies Office of the CGIA of Mestre (Italian General Confederation of Handicrafts), which also measured the effects on business of the rise in prices which is bringing Italian citizens to their knees.

Skyrocketing Fuel Prices – A Problem That Cripples the Trucking Industry

The calculations are quickly made: every year a truck travels an average of one hundred thousand kilometers. Estimating consumption per kilometer at 3.5 liters, the result is that in the last year, hauliers have had to deal with a cost increase of 8,600 euros for each vehicle. An impressive figure, if you keep in mind that there are over 98,000 companies that deal with road haulage in Italy. To gain is the state treasury, which this year has collected a greater revenue of 1 billion euros.

What is really striking, the analysis of the CGIA highlights, is the mechanism that guarantees the State collections of this magnitude. In fact, we read that “in the face of the increase in crude oil prices recorded starting from the beginning of 2021, for the State, which applies VAT at 22 percent, the revenue increased. If we then take into account that this tax base also contains excise duties, this is a typical example of double taxation“.

Goods in Italy move mainly by road, with high costs

In short, a real “tax on the tax” on a fundamental sector for the movement of goods within national borders. About 70 percent of the products travel by road and 89 percent of the traffic road freight it is the prerogative of national transport, to be precise. The routes that have been most affected by this jump in diesel prices are the Genoa-Bari (+156 euros), Reggio Calabria-Rome (120 euros), Bologna-Naples and Milan-Rome (+100 euros) and Venice-Turin (69 euros).

The Mestre CGIA thus asks the government to exploit the 1 billion euro “treasury” included in the 2022 budget law approved by the premier Mario Draghi. Its purpose should be precisely to help the sector by increasing the tax credit on fuels. Also because, the association points out in the conclusion of the document, excise duties have an “impressive” impact: the 41 percent on unleaded petrol37.5 per cent on diesel and 18 per cent on LPG.