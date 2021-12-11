Fuel, how much does it cost to Italian motorists every year

The repeated disbursements for refueling, as is known, are among the most important expenses that motorists have to face. The recent “expensive gasoline”, among other things, has taken its part to raise the average annual amount in recent months, which is why a rather clear trend emerges from the latest analyzes: reduce unnecessary car trips.

The investigation in question, commissioned by Facile.it and MiaCar.it to the mUp Research and Norstat institutes, shed light on the average expense that an Italian has to incur to fill up his car. Numbers in hand, over a thousand motorists between 18 and 74 years of age were interviewed to represent the adult population residing throughout the country.

The first interesting fact that emerges is that which concerns the common commitment to reduction of car trips, also linked to the recent increase in fuel prices, a commitment declared by 72% of the interviewees. In this regard, eliminating unnecessary travel is among the most popular strategies (43.1%), followed by the choice of walking (28.1%) and the use of public transport (13.5%). They were young people aged between 25 and 34 (for 76.4%) and, geographically speaking, the motorists of the South and the Islands (76.1%), the most attentive to savings according to what emerges from the survey.

But percentages aside, let’s get to the heart of the matter, the average cost of fuel that an Italian motorist has to incur each year. Here, the analysis in question found a figure equal to 1,296 euros on an annual average, an important expense, different from area to area, and which finds its peak in Central Italy with an average of 1,356 euros and the “foot” with 1,152 euros in the North East.

From the personal point of view, who spends more are motorists between 35 and 44 years with 1,428 euros a year; the over-65 goes the palm of parsimony with 1,056 euros. Important differences were also noted between men (€ 1,404 per year) and women (€ 1,188), differences however related merely to the use made of the car: 12,441 and 10,973 kilometers per year respectively.

This is what concerns the expenditure for fuel, a situation that is far from rosy which, only in part, is offset by the average prices of insurance (net of the probable incoming sting), another important item that weighs on the annual budget of Italian motorists. Here, in this case the levels are all in all low according to the survey, with an average of € 436.03 relative to November 2021, the8.17% less compared to the same month of the previous year.