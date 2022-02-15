Fuel increase, sensational decision: “Always closed at night”

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The gasoline trade associations consider a heavy choice to stop the frightening increase in fuels.

The increase in fuels it could lead to an extreme consequence to say the least. But that would be definitely illustrative of what the current situation is.

In fact, the price of petrol and diesel has respectively exceeded the figure of 1.7 euros per liter in the first case, and is approaching in a dangerous way in the second.

This is a consequence of the increase in the price of oil, which has risen by more than 90 dollars a barrel. For an unfavorable situation that had not been seen for several years. Unfortunately, all this affects the costs related to petrol and diesel, with a significant increase in fuel.

Increase of fuels, extremely critical situation

A significant increase both for Italian families and for businesses and for both wholesale and retail supplies of goods. The transport of goods both basic necessities and unnecessary ones but which are commonly sold in supermarkets and shops has undergone a sharp slowdown.

And the fault lies precisely in the increase in fuels. Refueling costs more, with the consequence that trucks used to transport goods are paying the price for all this.

As mentioned, the causes are many and not even the difficult situation of international tension between Russia and Ukraine is of help. A conflict would lead to further aggravation in all conceivable areas.

The serious as well as probable hypothesis: night closure

Meanwhile, since the price of gasoline and diesel has reached values ​​typical of those of a heavy period of recession, many are thinking of capping costs with the possibility of being closed at night. Refueling at night they are decidedly rarer and, this being the case, keeping the distributors open is not convenient.

This would represent a further loss. The increases are tremendous and in terms of the necessary energy supplied by a service station, we have gone from one thousand kW in December 2020 to 2500 kW today. And in terms of the bill to pay, the exchange rate is the same in euros, with an increase from 1000 to 2500 euros.

Acting on the final prices of diesel and petrol is not possible, as it is one thing it is not up to the operators of petrol stations. For which there is nothing left to do but seriously consider the hypothesis of being closed at night to at least reduce the outlays on electricity.