Fuel Industry Opposes DACO Order to Freeze Profit Margins Following Oil Price Hike

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will impact many countries, including Puerto Rico, which will see the price of fuel rise even more, thus threatening a possible economic recovery.

Following Russia’s first attacks on Ukraine yesterday morning, the price of crude oil began to rise and reached close to $100 a barrel. At the end of market trading, Texas Oil Intermediate (WTI) closed at $92.81.

To avoid speculation and maintain a certain stability in price fluctuations, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) issued a freeze order on the gross profit margins of wholesalers, distributors and retailers of gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas.

Order 2022-003 went into effect on Thursday, February 24 at 11:30 am and will be in effect until Monday, March 7, 2022. The order establishes that no retailer may have a gross profit margin greater than 20 cents per gallon at the retail level, equivalent to 5,283 cents per liter for self-serve and 25 cents per gallon for gasoline sold at the retail level. retailerequivalent to 6,604 cents per liter at full service pumps.

Gasoline retailers with a higher profit margin at the time of this order must reduce it. Those who fail to comply face fines of $10,000 for each violation.

However, the DACO secretary, Ethan Riverawarned that, despite this order to freeze profits, fuel prices will continue to rise in the coming days.

“The DACO is taking preventive measures so that there are no excessive increases. There is no reason to be alarmed or to make hasty decisions. Yes, there will be increases in these products, but the DACO will ensure that they occur in an orderly manner and that they are not greater than the increases in the international market.”, said the secretary.

He assured that there is a sufficient amount of fuel stored in Puerto Rico, so there is no reason for consumers to be alarmed. In the case of regular gasoline, the average inventory is 65 days, in premium there is 60 days, there is diesel for 44 days, and liquefied gas is for 144 days.

All profit margins of fuel wholesalers/distributors and retailers were frozen at their current profit.

But only at the margin of gasoline retailers, the DACO imposed a cap, which is 20 cents per gallon at self-serve pumps and 25 cents per gallon at full serve pumps. ).

The price of regular gasoline fluctuated on Thursday between 94.7 and 97.7 cents per liter. Meanwhile, the premium exceeded the dollar and diesel was between 89.7 and 93.7 cents.

For today, wholesalers are expected to raise the sale price to retailers.

Retailers oppose DACO

Ezra Velezpresident of the Gasoline Retailers Association (ADG), disagreed with the decision of the DACO secretary to force the stations that operate with a profit greater than 20 cents per gallon to reduce it.

“The fairest and most sensible thing that should have been done was to freeze the profit margin that each one had at that time. They always see us retailers as the bad guys. The secretary is making a change in the market. It is very easy to say that, since there are few such retailers, we are going to sacrifice them, be they 10, 20 or 40″, said Vélez, who could not specify how many stations operate with a profit above 20 cents a gallon.

The retailer leader said he has requested a meeting with the DACO secretary to ask him to reconsider the order.

While, Carlos Crespoformer president of the ADG, indicated that retailers whose profit exceeds 20 cents per gallon are the ones that sell little gallonage. He estimated that these stations sell less than 30,000 gallons per month, an amount well below the 60,000 to 70,000 gallons per month that stations in Puerto Rico generate, on average..

From elsewhere, Charles Decletfrom Santurce Gasbelieved that it was not worth imposing a freezing order on the liquefied gas sector, since, according to him, “competition in the gas industry is so strong that it regulates itself.”

Currently, the price of a 100-pound gas cylinder is between $90 and $110, and is expected to continue to rise in the coming days. “That price is the highest we’ve seen in a long time and more increases are coming in March.”

Order 2022-003 is of a temporary nature, but the head of the DACO said that he could extend it if the situation in the international markets does not stabilize in the coming days.

The agency also monitors the price behavior of some 50 basic necessities. Rivera did not rule out ordering a price freeze if he perceives an aggressive and unjustified rise in any item.

for the economist Jose Joaquin Villamilof the firm Technical studieswhat we can expect is that “these increases will accelerate in the coming weeks”, and said that the rise will not only be in fuels such as oil and natural gas, but also in aluminum and steel, as has been seen for some time. weeks.

“Beyond the impact on prices, we can expect dislocations in supply chains in general and shortages of some products. One consequence of the Ukraine invasion is that it has exposed that the United States no longer has the influence it once had on global issues. The sanctions that it has imposed on Russia are much less important since there is China – with which Russia has made several recent collaboration agreements – which represents an extraordinary market for Russia’s exports,” said Villamil, who indicated that the natural gas headed for Europe will now be exported to China.

“Puerto Rico has to be attentive to what is happening globally… focusing only on 100 x 35 and on what happens in Washington, DC is not enough and can lead to serious errors in the way we see our economic prospects,” he warned. the Economist.