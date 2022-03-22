Fuel prices rise between $0.29 and $0.43 per gallon from this Tuesday

On March 13, the Legislative Assembly approved the temporary suspension of two fuel taxes, which implies a reduction of around $0.26 per gallon, which is now diluted with this new increase.

Fuel users will experience a new blow to their pockets: as of Tuesday, fuel prices in the country will increase to $0.43 per gallon, according to information published by the Ministry of Economy.

These new increases absorb the $0.26 of taxes that were temporarily eliminated for FEFE and Contrans to alleviate the high cost of fuel and although they reduce the cost for consumers by a few cents, the price per gallon will exceed $4.50 depending on the type of fuel.

Thus, with an increase of $0.32, the cost of superior gasoline in the central zone will reach $4.63, in the west it will cost $4.64 and in the east of the country its value will be $4.68.

In the case of regular gasoline, the increase is $0.29, so a gallon in the central zone will cost $4.44, in the West its price will rise to $4.45 and in the Eastern zone it will reach $4.48.

While diesel takes the strongest increase with $0.43 more per gallon. So, in the central zone of the country, it will cost $4.57; in the West $4.58 and in the East $4.61.

These prices will be valid from tomorrow, March 22, until April 4, when the Economy will once again update the reference prices that will be dispensed at service stations.

The Legislative Assembly, in an extraordinary plenary session, approved on March 13 the three-month suspension of two fuel taxes that would imply a reduction of around $0.26 per gallon.

However, for every gallon of fuel, Salvadorans paid up to $0.84 in taxes; which means that the measure announced by President Nayib Bukele, and executed by the Assembly, has reduced the payment of taxes per gallon of fuel by 30%.

According to the economist and former president of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), Carlos Acevedo, temporarily freezing or suspending VAT would have been of greater benefit to fuel users. This is because if the price of oil derivatives continues to rise, the VAT payment (13% of the total purchase price) would also increase.

According to Acevedo, if the government had temporarily suspended or frozen VAT, as several sectors have requested, it would stop receiving all the income that this tax generates for the State.

For example, the economist points out, if some 500 million gallons of fuel are consumed per year at a price of $4, that leaves the government with an income of up to $21.6 million per month in VAT alone, an amount that would increase if the price of fuel fuels increases even more.

For this reason, the former president of the BCR adds that the best thing would have been a VAT freeze from a certain value per gallon of fuel, for example, from $4.00 onwards.

