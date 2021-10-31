Fuel sting: watch out for the “tax tax”

Rising fuel costs? According to the research department of the Cgia, with the resumption of travel and the rise in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG, the Treasury will obtain a treasury amounting to approximately 1 billion euros. The association, in fact, explains that in the face of the surge in crude oil that has occurred since the beginning of the year, the revenue for the state coffers has also increased, which applies VAT at 22% on the taxable base of fuels.

Not only. As regards the tax base, it must also be considered that it contains the excise duty. Therefore, a double taxation follows, as highlighted by the CGIA, which denounces the presence of a tax on taxes.

“ It goes without saying that the price at the pump of petrol, diesel and LPG for motor vehicles is not determined by the state. “, underlines the association, as reported by ItalPress.” However, the rising cost of fuels registered in 2021 has certainly done well to the tax authorities, not at all to the portfolio of motorists “.

Hence the request made by the CGIA to the Draghi government to return all this money to the Italians, in particular hauliers and workers forced to move frequently. One way would be to increase the tax credit on fuels provided for in these categories on the occasion of the tax return.

Moreover, as Cgia explains, at the beginning of 2021, due to the declared health emergency and the numerous lockdowns, the price industrial and at the fuel pump was relatively low. To date, the percentage increase in extra income is affected by the raliative situation at the beginning of the year and by the increases that have occurred subsequently.

The variations prices in recent months have been important. As regards the cost of gasoline, for example, we went from the average price of 1.47 euros / liter (January) to 1.72 euros / liter (October), with an increase of 17%. The same goes for diesel, which went from 1.34 euros / liter (January) to 1.58 euros / liter (October), with a variation of 17.9%.

The cost of LPG has also risen, passing from 0.63 euros / liter recorded in January to 0.79 euros / liter today, with an increase of + 25.4%. If to these data, Cgia specifies, we also add the fact that in the first 9 months of 2021 Italian citizens bought about 5 million tons of petrol, 17 million diesel and 1 million LPG, we arrive at treasure of a billion.