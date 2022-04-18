Fuel subsidies: the rural doctor, excluded

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez; and that of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez responded to the call for help from carriers for the runaway rise in fuel price with an aid plan that, although it includes the medical transport of people, will not benefit the rural doctors and nurses who travel by car to provide assistance.

In this sense, sources from the Ministry of Transport indicate to Medical Writing that said bonuses, which are included in the plan of urgent measures due to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine, only entail direct aid for companies and self-employed workers that are part of the economic classification CNAEA 8690, relative to medical transport of people. That is, the VSE ambulances.

“They will receive €500 per vehicle”, they point out from the area directed by Raquel Sánchez.

The same sources confirm that the plan does not include health workers who must take the car to attend to their patients in other municipalities, something common in rural areas, although obviously they can access the health bonus. 20 cents per liter of fuel for the general population that will remain in force until June 30.

How far do rural doctors have to travel?

In this way, the situation does not change for health workers who find themselves in the need to move to carry out their work. According to data from General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom)up to 60 percent of the professionals who work in towns have to take the car to provide assistance, and almost half (45 percent) travel more than 50 kilometers to do so.

“In fact, 88 percent of rural doctors bear the expenses of its displacement; and nine out of ten do not receive a budget item due to displacement of the Administration”, warns the Council in its ‘Study of Medicine and the rural doctor today’.