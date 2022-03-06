Fuels rise between 6 and 4 pesos due to the provision of Industry and Commerce

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican government reported this afternoon increases in fuel prices for next week, which will run from March 5 to 11.

The government announcement reveals that premium gasoline will have a rise of 6 pesos per gallon and regular gasoline will do so at about 4 pesos per gallon.

Meanwhile, the new fuel prices establish that the optimal gallon of diesel oil will rise by 5 pesos and the regular one by 4 pesos.

The government reported this afternoon that it will not touch the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which will maintain its current price of RD$147.60. The same will happen with natural gas.

From now on, the price of premium gasoline will be RD$293.60 per gallon; the regular, RD$274.50; optimal diesel will cost RD$241.10; the regular RD$221.60.

Ramón Pérez Fermin, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, reported that premium gasoline must have risen more than 17 pesos and regular diesel more than 40 pesos.

justifications

The Vice Minister of Internal Trade, Ramón Pérez Fermín, explained that the increases are due to the fact that this week andhe barrel of oil climbed to levels not seen in nearly ten years, reaching a price a by more than US$116 and is expected to reach US$125 due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The official pointed out that the price contemplated in the national budget is half of the current one.

He stressed that this is a “profoundly adverse moment” and that to avoid “dramatic increases”, the Government had to seek more than RD$615 million. He said that “extraordinary subsidies” have been allocated to avoid impacting mainly housewives and drivers.

“If we did not intervene at all, we would have suffered increases of between 20 and almost 40 pesos in the different fuels”, he stated.