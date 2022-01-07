Fuels, rising prices for gasoline and diesel

They return to rise i petrol and diesel prices, after the adjustment at the beginning of the year for the increase in the cost of blending biofuels. New strong rise for liquid methane (LNG). According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, yesterday Eni increased the recommended prices of gasoline and diesel by one cent per liter. Same move for IP and Q8.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the managers at the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 am yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: gasoline self service at 1,730 euros / liter (+2 thousandths, companies 1,736, white pumps 1,715), diesel to 1,596 euros / liter (+2, companies 1,602, white pumps 1,584). Gas served at 1,861 euros / liter (-2, companies 1.909, white pumps 1,772), diesel at 1,732 euros / liter (-3, companies 1,781, white pumps 1,641). LPG served at 0.821 euros / liter (-1, companies 0.828, white pumps 0.813), methane served at 1.787 euros / kg (-2, companies 1.847, white pumps 1.740), LNG 2.414 euros / kg (+134, companies 2.427 euros / kg, white pumps 2,398 euros / kg).

These are the prices on motorways: self-service petrol 1.817 euros / liter (2.037 served), self-service diesel 1.697 euros / liter (1.935 served), LPG 0.921 euros / liter, natural gas 1.979 euros / kg, LNG 2.461 euros / kg.