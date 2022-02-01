Fuels, still rising prices for petrol and diesel

Prices continue to rise by petrol and diesel, despite the slight decline in the prices of refined products in the Mediterranean. Brent always under 90 dollars. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, this morning Eni increased the recommended prices of gasoline and diesel by one cent per liter. For Ip, increases of 1.5 cents / liter were recorded on petrol and diesel.

These are the averages of the prices communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, measured at 8 yesterday morning on about 15 thousand plants: gasoline self service at 1,800 euros / liter (unchanged, 1,811 companies, 1,776 white pumps), diesel to 1,675 euros / liter (+1 thousandth, 1,682 companies, 1,657 white pumps); gas served at 1,926 euros / liter (+1, 1,978 companies, 1,829 white pumps), diesel to 1,807 euros / liter (+1, 1,857 companies, 1,711 white pumps); LPG served at 0.819 euros / liter (unchanged, companies 0.826, white pumps 0.811), methane served at 1.788 euros / kg (-2, companies 1.845, white pumps 1.745), LNG 2.573 euros / kg (+13, companies 2.609 euros / kg, white pumps 2,545 euros / kg). These are the prices on motorways: self-service petrol 1,878 euros / liter (2,092 served), self-service diesel 1,765 euros / liter (1,992 served), LPG 0.921 euros / liter, natural gas 2,081 euros / kg, LNG 2.606 euros / kg.